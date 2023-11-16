Close
SHANNON DRAYER

Drayer: Mariners close to adding Brant Brown to coaching staff

Nov 15, 2023, 10:03 PM | Updated: 10:14 pm

Seattle Mariners general dugout...

A general view of the Seattle Mariners dugout before a 2002 game at T-Mobile Park. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY SHANNON DRAYER


Mariners Insider, Seattle Sports

The Seattle Mariners are close to adding noted hitting coach Brant Brown to the staff.

Notebook: Mariners DFA Ford, protect DeLoach from Rule 5 Draft

The Mariners have the ability to add to their staff with Stephen Vogt, last year’s bullpen coach for Seattle, leaving to manage the Cleveland Guardians. That move prompted a bit of a shuffle of the staff with president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto telling reporters at the GM meetings last week that he would likely add a hitting coach after shifting Tony Arnerich, who served as one of two Mariners hitting coaches in 2023, to the bullpen role.

Brown, who spent the 2023 season as Miami Marlins hitting coach, appears to be that addition for Seattle. Though a deal is not expected to be announced for some time, MLB.com reports that Brown and the Mariners have an agreement in place.

Brown has strong ties to the Mariners, having spent five seasons as a coach in the organization starting in 2013 as minor league outfield and baserunning coordinator, and finishing as the team’s offensive coordinator. Prior to joining the M’s organization at that time, Brown was a hitting coach in the Rangers organization under his former Cubs teammate Scott Servais, who served as Texas’ farm director.

After leaving the Mariners following the 2017 season, Brown joined the Dodgers hitting group as assistant hitting coach/minor league coordinator and hitting strategist. In 2020, he was promoted to the big league club as one of two hitting coaches, a position he held until he took the hitting coach job with the Marlins.

While Brown has coached a long list of standout hitters including Cody Bellinger to Luis Arráez, the list of who he has worked alongside may be just as impressive. Notable on that list is his fellow hitting coach with the Dodgers, Robert Van Scoyoc, who J.D. Martinez, Chris Taylor and most recently Jason Heyward credit for their swing changes, as well as the guru himself Craig Wallenbrock, who Brown spent time with as an assistant.

In addition to his coaching résumé, Brown brings the back of a baseball card with him, having played five seasons in the big leagues with the Cubs, Pirates and Marlins.

