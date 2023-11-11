Mariners Week That Was: Latest M’s talk as offseason kicks off

If you missed any of the Seattle Mariners conversations this week on air on Seattle Sports or online at Seattlesports.com, never fear, we have a podcast.

Here’s a look at what is covered in this week’s episode of the “The Mariners Week that Was on 710 and Seattle Sports.”

• Ryan Rowland-Smith checks in for the first time this offseason and gives his thoughts on what it will take to improve the Mariners in ’24 and a closer look at the Mariners young starters. Should the Mariners trade one?

Rowland-Smith’s take on Seattle Mariners’ offseason pressure

• Ryan Divish checks in from the GM Meetings where he and others caught up with Jerry Dipoto to get the latest on what the Mariners were looking for and why they elected to not extend the qualifying offer to Teoscar Hernández.

• Jon Morosi also from the GM Meetings gives a number of names – both free agents and trade possibilities – he thinks could be in play for the Mariners.

Morosi: Potential Mariners trade targets, rumors from GM meetings

• From the web side of Seattle Sports, I go further in depth into my post on adding pitching and Brandon Gustafson talks about what he would like to see the team do this offseason.

• Aaron Goldsmith, who filled in for Mike Salk on Thursday, gives an inside look at the evolution of Mariners culture, asks UW head coach Kalen DeBoer a Mariners question that needed to be asked, and gives his thoughts on improving the team.

Listen to the podcast at this link or in the audio player near the top of this post, and be sure to subscribe to Seattle Sports’ Mariners Hot Stove on your favorite podcast app so you never miss an episode.

More on the Seattle Mariners

• Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez wins second straight Silver Slugger

• Guardians name Stephen Vogt manager after year as Mariners coach

• Seattle Mariners Notebook: Catcher trade; no offer to Teoscar

• Can the Seattle Mariners find their next Nelson Cruz this offseason?

Follow @shannondrayer