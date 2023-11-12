Close
UW HUSKIES

No. 5 UW Huskies 10-0 for 2nd time after beating No. 13 Utah 35-28

Nov 11, 2023, 4:30 PM | Updated: 6:33 pm

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 11: Michael Penix Jr. #9 and Rome Odunze #1 of the Washington Huskies celebrate their touchdown against the Utah Utes during the third quarter at Husky Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 11: Dominique Hampton #7 of the Washington Huskies celebrates with teammates after his interception against the Utah Utes during the fourth quarter at Husky Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 11: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Washington Huskies celebrates a touchdown against the Utah Utes during the third quarter at Husky Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 11: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Washington Huskies celebrates with head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Washington Huskies after beating Utah Utes 35-28 at Husky Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 11: Tuli Letuligasenoa #91 of the Washington Huskies tackles Ja'Quinden Jackson #3 of the Utah Utes for a safety during the third quarter at Husky Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 11: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Washington Huskies reacts after beating Utah Utes 35-28 at Husky Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 11: Rome Odunze #1 of the Washington Huskies catches a touchdown pass against Tao Johnson #15 of the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Husky Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 11: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Washington Huskies passes against Levani Damuni #3 of the Utah Utes during the first quarter at Husky Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 11: Elijah Jackson #25 of the Washington Huskies tackles Devaughn Vele #17 of the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Husky Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 11: Vincent Nunley #28 of the Washington Huskies breaks up a pass for Money Parks #10 of the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Husky Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 11: Zemaiah Vaughn #5 of the Utah Utes breaks up a pass for Rome Odunze #1 of the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at Husky Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 11: Rome Odunze #1 of the Washington Huskies reacts after a play against the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Husky Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 11: Rome Odunze #1 of the Washington Huskies can't pull in a catch against JaTravis Broughton #4 of the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Husky Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 11: Ja'Quinden Jackson #3 of the Utah Utes dives for a touchdown against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at Husky Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 11: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Washington Huskies celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter against Miles Battle #1 of the Utah Utes at Husky Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 11: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Washington Huskies passes against the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Husky Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 11: Dillon Johnson #7 of the Washington Huskies carries the ball against the Utah Utes during the first quarter at Husky Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 11: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Washington Huskies scores a touchdown against the Utah Utes during the first quarter at Husky Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — For all the attention quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has deservedly received this season, it was the oft-maligned defense for the No. 5 UW Huskies that showed up for the final 30 minutes on Saturday and left Washington sitting at 10-0 for only the second time in school history.

UW Huskies 35, Utah 28: Caple’s TakeawaysBox score

Penix threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and Washington pitched a shut out in the second half to rally for a 35-28 win over No. 13 Utah.

The Huskies (10-0, 7-0 Pac-12, No. 5 CFP) extended the second-longest active win streak in the nation to 17 games and stayed in the middle of the College Football Playoff conversation. The only other time Washington reached the 10-0 mark came in 1991, when the Huskies claimed a share of the national title with Miami.

“It’s all the work we’ve put in. We’re right where we saw ourselves at. We just have to continue to keep working,” Penix said. “We’ve got two more in the regular season to try and finish off with two more wins, go 12-0, and it’s right there in front of us.”

Penix wasn’t at his best on a blustery day on the shore of Lake Washington. But he made enough big plays in the pass game and allowed Washington’s defense to make key adjustments at halftime after being unable to slow down the Utes in the first half.

Washington watched Utah score touchdowns on four straight possessions at one point of the first half. In the second half, Utah had six possessions and crossed midfield only once.

“We know we we didn’t come out and play our best brand of football in the first half. But that’s how it should be every game. We should come out and play like we did in the second half every game,” Washington cornerback Jabbar Muhammad said.

Penix hit Rome Odunze on both of his touchdown throws, and ran for a 2-yard TD in the first quarter.

Penix was 24 of 42 passing for 332 yards. Odunze had three catches for 111 yards and Dillon Johnson rushed for 104 yards a week after running for 256 yards against Southern California.

“We knew coming into this game that it was going to be the most physical team was going to win this game and we were the most physical team,” Johnson said.

Washington took a 33-28 lead on Penix’s 33-yard touchdown pass to Odunze in the third quarter and appeared on the verge of extending the lead only to see linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala return an interception 76 yards before dropping the ball at the 1-yard line on his way into the end zone.

Washington ended up getting a safety on the next play and had a 35-28 lead after three quarters.

“It’s a great lesson to learn from,” Washington coach Kalen DeBoer said. “Fortunately, we win the football game so we can learn from that.”

Washington had a chance to extend the lead to 10, but Grady Gross’ 32-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Utah’s Connor O’Toole with 1:38 left. Utah was unable to do anything with the block and on fourth-and-10, Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes was intercepted on a desperation throw near midfield.

“We couldn’t get that spark going,” Barnes said.

Barnes was the better quarterback in the first half, hitting 13 of 17 passes for 238 yards and touchdown passes of 6 yards to Miki Suguturaga and 53 yards to Sinoe Vaki on a screen pass. Barnes also hit DeVaughn Vele on a 68-yard strike late in the first half to set up Ja’Quinden Jackson’s second touchdown run that gave Utah (7-3, 4-3, No. 18 CFP) a 28-24 lead at halftime.

But Utah’s offense disappeared in the second half as Washington was able to get more pressure on Barnes. Barnes finished 17 of 30 for 267 yards and the Utes had just 76 yards and four first downs in the second half.

“We just couldn’t get in sync in that second half,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said. “We just couldn’t get in a rhythm; it was completely different than the first half.”

DROPPED EARLY

Tuputala had what appeared to be a second Pick 6 in the past four games for Washington.

Except he came up 1-yard short.

Tuputala was on the verge of giving Washington a two-score lead after intercepting Barnes. But Tuputala dropped the ball at the 1 as he was going into the end zone and while he celebrated with teammates, Utah offensive lineman Michael Mokofisi jumped on the loose ball giving the Utes possession.

Washington quickly regained momentum as Utah running back Ja’Quinden Jackson was tackled in the end zone on the next play for a safety.

THE TAKEAWAY

Utah: Barnes’ career high in yards passing was 235 and came in the Utes’ win at Southern California last month. He topped that mark in the first half, but couldn’t keep it going in the second half. Utah had 306 total yards in the first half, a mark it failed to reach against Florida, UCLA, Oregon State and Oregon.

UW Huskies: Washington was 9-0 in 2016 when USC visited and beat the Huskies 26-14. UW still managed to get to the College Football Playoff that season.

UP NEXT

Utah: At No. 21 Arizona on Saturday.

UW Huskies: Travels to No. 12 Oregon State on Saturday.

