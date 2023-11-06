Close
BROCK AND SALK

Seahawks’ Carroll ‘not dwelling’ on loss: ‘We gotta turn the page’

Nov 6, 2023, 1:39 PM

Seattle Seahawks Jamal Adams...

Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. reacts in front of Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams on Nov. 5, 2023. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

(Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

What does a first-place football team do after a blowout loss unlike anything it has seen in years? Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has a pretty good idea.

The Next Day: Should Seattle Seahawks fans hit panic button?

“We gotta turn the page, we gotta go,” he said during Monday’s Pete Carroll Show on Seattle Sports, a day after the Hawks lost 37-3 to the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens. “We don’t have any time today to get turned and get rolling. I’m not dwelling on this game.”

That’s not to say Carroll’s team won’t be learning from a game in which it was dominated in pretty much every facet.

“We’re gonna fix the stuff we need to fix and address the issues, but we’re going and we’ll be moving towards the next ballgame,” he said. “… This is something that’s such an outlier for us, to play like that and to be in that situation. I’m not spending much time on that.”

The last time the Seahawks lost this dramatically was 2017 in a 42-7 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams. Yet even with how bad Sunday was for Seattle, the fact remains that it is still in a tie with the San Francisco 49ers at 5-3 for the NFC West lead.

While losing that badly is never a good thing, Carroll agreed with Seattle Sports’ Brock Huard that sometimes games like that can be turned into a good thing if the team responds the right way.

Asked Huard: “Are you ever a believer that sometimes a loss like this and just facing an opponent like this can be a good thing over the course of a season?”

Replied Carroll: “There’s no doubt. Yeah, I do think that. I think we can see this, this would be a great jumping point for us to to get back on track. A week ago we were flying and ready to go, and then we come face this thing. I think we can get back on track. Fortunately we come back home, which is good, and we need to settle in and get our football right.”

The Seahawks will host the Washington Commanders (4-5) at 1:25 p.m. Sunday. Radio coverage will be carried on Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM and the Seattle Sports, KIRO Newsradio and Seahawks apps beginning at 10 a.m. with the pregame show.

The Pete Carroll Show airs live on Seattle Sports from Seahawks headquarters at 9:30 a.m. Mondays after each Seahawks Sunday game. Listen to this week’s edition at this link or in the player near the top of this post.

