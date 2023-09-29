Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez says Houston’s Héctor Neris crossed line

Sep 28, 2023, 5:22 PM

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez Héctor Neris...

Seattle Mariners teammates hold back Julio Rodríguez during a dispute with Houston's Héctor Neris. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners All-Star Julio Rodríguez says he believes the antics of Houston pitcher Héctor Neris crossed a line during a contentious confrontation between the two that led to both benches emptying and has Major League Baseball looking into the incident.

Why the Mariners and Astros cleared benches for a fourth time

The confrontation took place in Wednesday’s game between the Mariners and Astros that Houston eventually won 8-3. Neris struck out Rodríguez to end the sixth inning and determinedly walked and shouted toward Rodríguez after the strikeout.

It quickly became a focal point, especially for the Mariners.

“I feel like you’ve got to keep it respectful and he was someone I had a lot of respect for and known for quite a long time dating back to 2020 during the pandemic and all that. I just feel like I deserve a little more respect on that,” Rodríguez said before Thursday’s game against Texas.

Neris issued a written apology for his actions on Thursday and denied a claim that he used a homophobic slur in the words he said to Rodríguez.

“There were reports that I used a homophobic slur, which are simply incorrect. That did not happen and any suggestion to the contrary is wrong. My mother raised me to love and respect people for who they are and that is how I live my life,” Neris said.

Rodríguez was asked directly if he heard Neris use a slur and declined to answer.

Nevertheless, Rodríguez was taken aback, and seemingly confused and hurt by Neris’ actions, someone who is also from the Dominican Republic and someone until now Rodríguez considered a friend.

“Even though we’ve got friends, once we step on the field we’ve kind of got to forget about that. It’s kind of hard to kind of learn it in that way,” Rodríguez said.

The whole situation played out in the middle of the final game of the regular season between the teams and gave the Astros the upper hand in the race for the final wild card spot in the American League.

Neris struck out Rodríguez to end the sixth inning and started yelling at Seattle’s young All-Star while walking toward home plate. Rodríguez was visibility angered and confused by the pitcher’s actions and both benches emptied.

Neris downplayed the incident immediately after the game before apologizing.

“Julio has been a friend dating back to 2020, when we spent the pandemic working out together. We have had a friendly competition when one beats the other on the field, something that is customary in the Dominican Republic and especially among friends. My intent in going toward Julio was to get his attention as part of the friendly ongoing banter that we have had over the years,” Neris said. “I recognize that last night I should not have gone toward him like I did. I did not mean to disrespect him, his family or the Mariners. I do understand how my actions could be interpreted that way.

Rodríguez was not interested in hearing apologies. He said Neris attempted to reach out but he wasn’t interested in engaging at this time. Rodríguez also said a home run he hit off Neris last season wasn’t a factor in what happened.

Rodríguez and Neris were teammates on the Dominican Republic’s World Baseball Classic team and are represented by the same agency. Asked if he’ll talk to Neris again, Rodríguez said he wasn’t looking forward to it.

“I’m chilling. I’m going to focus on what I need to do here with this team, with this family that we’ve got here,” Rodríguez said.

More on the Seattle Mariners

What Dipoto is looking for during Mariners’ final four games
Where Seattle Mariners stand in playoff race after series loss to Astros
Dusty Baker ‘tired’ of Astros getting hit? His pitchers hit Mariners more
Mariners taken aback by fan throwing ball, grazing George Kirby
ESPN’s Passan: Seattle Mariners brass ‘needs to recognize’ Rangers’ path to success

Team: mariners
206
First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Thursday, September 28 @ 6:40 pm Rangers' Jordan Montgomery LHP vs. Mariners' Logan Gilbert RHP

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Mostly Sunny
High 59° | Low 46°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners...

Brandon Gustafson

What Dipoto is looking for during Mariners’ final 4 games

With just four games left and time running out in their playoff chase, Jerry Dipoto shared what he's looking for from the Seattle Mariners.

9 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez Neris...

Brent Stecker

Why the Mariners and Astros cleared benches for a 4th time

Details on the story behind the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros clearing the benches for the fourth time since last season?

19 hours ago

Seattle Mariners...

The Associated Press

Benches clear, Astros laugh last with 8-3 win over Mariners

Mauricio Dubón hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the fourth inning, and the Houston Astros' contentious win over the Seattle Mariners boosted their lead for the last AL wild card.

22 hours ago

Seattle Mariners...

Brandon Gustafson

Where Mariners stand in playoff race after series loss to Astros

The Seattle Mariners dropped a key game and series to the Houston Astros, creating a much tougher path to the playoffs with four games left.

22 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Bryce Miller...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners Lineup: Bryce Miller gets start in pivotal finale vs Astros

The Seattle Mariners will send rookie Bryce Miller to the mound in the biggest game of the 2023 season against the Houston Astros.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Astros José Altuve...

Brent Stecker

Dusty Baker ‘tired’ of Astros getting hit? His pitchers hit Mariners more

Astros manager Dusty Baker isn't happy about how often his batters get hit by pitches. It was ironic to bring up while playing the Seattle Mariners.

1 day ago

Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez says Houston’s Héctor Neris crossed line