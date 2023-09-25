Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

Huard: Why No. 7 UW Huskies, No. 16 WSU Cougars are for real

Sep 25, 2023, 4:07 PM

UW Huskies Rome Odunze...

Rome Odunze #1 of the UW Huskies carries the ball against Cal on Sept. 23, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

The UW Huskies and WSU Cougars went into this college football season with high expectations.

AP Top 25: UW Huskies now Pac-12’s top-ranked team; WSU Cougars rise

Through four weeks, they’re not just exceeding those expectations, with Washington ranked No. 7 in the latest Associated Press poll and Washington State at No. 16. They’ve got a longtime football analyst and former Husky quarterback thinking this could be an historical year for college football in the state.

Brock Huard, who is both co-host of Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports as well as a FOX college football broadcaster, said Monday that the success the Dawgs and Cougs are enjoying this year takes him back 26 years to when he was calling signals on Montlake.

“It this the best it’s ever been?” asked Huard’s co-host, Mike Salk.

Answered Huard: “It is pretty awesome. I want to say ’97 when the Cougs go on to their first Rose Bowl in 65 years – that’s the Ryan Leaf show and the plethora of receivers they had and a good offensive line with NFL dudes, and oh by the way a D-line that had multiple NFL dudes. I’m gonna say that ’97 year, when we got banged up and I got banged up and it was not great (for the Huskies), was about the only time that you had relevance (like this for both teams) that I can remember. That is what it’s reminding me of.”

That’s pretty high praise. WSU went 10-2 and ended that 1997 season ranked No. 9 in the final AP poll after narrowly losing to Michigan 21-16 in the Rose Bowl. Huard’s Huskies, meanwhile, started the year ranked No. 4 and finished at No. 18, boosted by a 51-23 Aloha Bowl win over Michigan State.

So what is it about the current Huskies and Cougars teams (both 4-0) that stand out to Huard?

No. 16 WSU Cougars

Washington State quarterback Cam Ward is working himself into the Heisman Trophy conversation, and was even named Pac-12 Player of the Week on Monday for his performance Saturday in a 38-35 win over No. 19 Oregon State.

“Cam Ward is doing a little bit of what Ryan Leaf did (in 1997),” Huard said, “and that is saying, ‘I don’t care what it takes. I’ll do everything. You want me to run? You want me to extend plays? You want me to throw touchdowns? You want me to start a game 16 for 16?’ I mean, he is just playing lights-out football. You beat Oregon State at home, you beat Wisconsin at home, you throttle people you’re supposed to throttle – I mean, the Cougs have been terrific.”

No. 7 UW Huskies

Across the state, Penix’s Heisman case remains solid thanks to help from his offensive line, which Huard spotlighted after Saturday’s 59-32 blowout win for the Huskies over Cal.

“Let me give some some credit: just one sack in four games,” Huard said of Penix and UW. “Watching the other night, that Husky O-line – holy smokes. Michael Penix is having time back there to pat and pat and pat the football. And then, ‘Let me just sling it here, and let me just sling it there, and let me just get Rome (Odunze) and let me get Jalen (McMillan) and let me get (Ja’Lynn) Polk and let me get everybody involved, because that O-line with a couple NFL dudes is setting the table.'”

It sure seems like this season’s Apple Cup, which for now is the last scheduled due to UW leaving the Pac-12 next year, is shaping up to be an all-time classic matchup.

“These guys are real,” Huard said. “… It is high times in the state of Washington when it comes to college football.”

Listen to the full discussion in the Blue 88 segment of Monday’s Brock and Salk in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post. Brock Huard answers three football questions at 7:45 a.m. during each edition of Brock and Salk, which airs from 6-10 a.m. weekdays on Seattle Sports.

More on UW Huskies and WSU Cougars

Caple’s UW Takeaways: 3 things to know from blowout of Cal
Pac-2 Champs? WSU tops Oregon State 38-35
UW Huskies use 45-point first half to cruise past Cal 59-32
WSU, Oregon State hope to get answers in next month on Pac-12’s future
From Petersen to the portal: How UW Huskies built elite offensive roster

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

Seattle Seahawks Jamal Adams...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks Injury Updates: ‘Jamal is back,’ says Carroll

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll expects Jamal Adams to play in Week 4 next Monday. Full details on that and more Hawks injuries.

6 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Jarran Reed...

Brent Stecker

Even with groin injury, Seahawks’ Jarran Reed played ‘best game’

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll thought Jarran Reed had his "best game ever" in Sunday's win, despite playing with a "legit" injury.

8 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks...

Mike Salk

Salk: 4 ways Wagner’s Seahawks return is an unmitigated success

Bobby Wagner's return to the Seattle Seahawks hasn't been good or great. It's already an unmitigated success, Mike Salk writes.

4 days ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners’ Dipoto: What Julio Rodríguez’s opposite-field homers suggest

Jerry Dipoto broke down what's so encouraging about Seattle Mariners OF Julio Rodríguez's power out to right field this season,

4 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Jerry Dipoto on the Seattle Mariners push to the MLB playoffs with 10 games left in the season

During his weekly segment on Brock and Salk, Seattle Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto reacts to the Seattle Mariners last week of games and what the push to the playoffs will look like inside that clubhouse. With only 10 games left, what does this team need to do to book their ticket to […]

4 days ago

Seattle Mariners...

Brandon Gustafson

Dipoto: What’s critical for Mariners over remaining 10 games

Seattle Mariners president Jerry Dipoto shared with Brock & Salk what's critical for his team over the final 10 games of the season.

4 days ago

Huard: Why No. 7 UW Huskies, No. 16 WSU Cougars are for real