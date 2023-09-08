Where to find Mariners-Rays, Seahawks-Rams on the radio

This weekend will be a very exciting one for sports fans in the Pacific Northwest as the Seattle Mariners play the Tampa Bay Rays in the series finale of a potential postseason preview while the Seattle Seahawks begin their 2023 season with a Week 1 divisional clash with the Los Angeles Rams.

With the some overlap on Sunday, we’re here to help you find the Mariners radio and Seahawks radio broadcasts – both of which are available on the Seattle Sports app.

Below are details on how to listen to each game. And as is always the case, online streaming is limited to the Pacific Northwest due to MLB and NFL restrictions.

Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams

Airing on: Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

Mobile streaming: Seattle Sports app, Seahawks app, or SeattleSports.com (available within 100 miles of Seattle)

Pregame show: 10 a.m.

Kickoff: 1: 25 p.m.

Postgame show: Lasts for roughly two hours after the game.

More details on streaming Seahawks Radio Network broadcasts

Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays

Airing on: 770 AM

Mobile streaming: Seattle Sports app and MyNorthwest.com (available in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, B.C. and Alaska)

How to listen on the app: Click the button with the Mariners logo underneath the main audio feed on the home screen (click here for visual instructions).

Pregame show: 9 a.m.

First pitch: 10:10 a.m.

Postgame show: Lasts for roughly one hour after the game.

