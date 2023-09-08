Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Where to find Mariners-Rays, Seahawks-Rams on the radio

Sep 8, 2023, 9:48 AM

Seattle Seahawks...

The Seattle Seahawks celebrate an interception by Quandre Diggs in overtime against the Los Angeles Rams. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


SeattleSports.com

This weekend will be a very exciting one for sports fans in the Pacific Northwest as the Seattle Mariners play the Tampa Bay Rays in the series finale of a potential postseason preview while the Seattle Seahawks begin their 2023 season with a Week 1 divisional clash with the Los Angeles Rams.

K.J. Wright’s Seattle Seahawks predictions for 2023 season

With the some overlap on Sunday, we’re here to help you find the Mariners radio and Seahawks radio broadcasts – both of which are available on the Seattle Sports app.

Below are details on how to listen to each game. And as is always the case, online streaming is limited to the Pacific Northwest due to MLB and NFL restrictions.

Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams

Airing on: Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
Mobile streaming: Seattle Sports appSeahawks app, or SeattleSports.com (available within 100 miles of Seattle)
Pregame show: 10 a.m.
Kickoff: 1: 25 p.m.
Postgame show: Lasts for roughly two hours after the game.

More details on streaming Seahawks Radio Network broadcasts

Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays

Airing on: 770 AM
Mobile streaming: Seattle Sports app and MyNorthwest.com (available in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, B.C. and Alaska)
How to listen on the app: Click the button with the Mariners logo underneath the main audio feed on the home screen (click here for visual instructions).
Pregame show: 9 a.m.
First pitch: 10:10 a.m.
Postgame show: Lasts for roughly one hour after the game.

Rost: 2 Seahawks defenders make predictions for Week 1

Team: mariners
187
First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Friday, September 8 @ 3:40 pm Mariners' George Kirby RHP vs. Rays' Taj Bradley RHP

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 72° | Low 53°
Mariners are on the road.
Mariners at Rays today at 3:40pm

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Pete Carroll Geno Smith...

Brandon Gustafson

Carroll: Geno Smith ‘as ready as he could be’ for Seahawks in 2023

What will Year 2 as the Seattle Seahawks’ starting quarterback look like for Geno Smith? Seattle Seahawks HC Pete Carroll discusses Rams matchup, Wagner’s return If you talk to Smith’s head coach, big things should be coming in 2023. Smith, a Pro Bowler who led the NFL in completion percentage and was fourth in touchdown […]

16 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Devon Witherspoon...

Brandon Gustafson

Witherspoon questionable vs Rams, Seahawks rule out 2

Rookie CB Devon Witherspoon is questionable to suit up on Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks announced during Friday's injury report.

16 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Pete Carroll Bobby Wagner...

Brandon Gustafson

Seahawks’ Pete Carroll discusses Rams matchup, Wagner’s return

Seattle Seahawks HC Pete Carroll had a lot to say about a Week 1 clash with the L.A. Rams as well as Bobby Wagner's return to Steve Raible.

16 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf...

Stacy Rost

Rost: 2 top Seahawks defenders make predictions for Week 1

Two of the Seattle Seahawks' top defenders -- Tariq Woolen and Julian Love -- joined The Huddle and shared some predictions ahead of Week 1.

16 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Julian Love...

Brandon Gustafson

What Julian Love said about Seahawks’ secondary before Week 1

New Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love joined The Huddle to discuss the team's secondary and much more on Thursday.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks...

Brandon Gustafson

Mark Sanchez: ‘So much meat on the bone’ for Seahawks in 2023

"There's so much room for these guys to grow," FOX Sports' Mark Sanchez said of the Seattle Seahawks. "If I'm a Seattle fan, I'm fired up."

2 days ago

Where to find Mariners-Rays, Seahawks-Rams on the radio