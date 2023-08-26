Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks preseason star Jake Bobo hauls in long TD vs Packers

Aug 26, 2023, 11:40 AM | Updated: 1:27 pm

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 26: Jake Bobo #19 of the Seattle Seahawks catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Innis Gaines #38 of the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter of a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 26, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 26: Jake Bobo #19 of the Seattle Seahawks catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Innis Gaines #38 of the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter of a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 26, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 26: Jake Bobo #19 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter of a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 26, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

Jake Bobo can’t help it. The undrafted rookie just keeps showing out for the Seattle Seahawks this preseason.

Bump: Why Coby Bryant is answer to Seattle Seahawks’ nickel CB dilemma

The latest highlight came in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Packers in Green Bay, as the wide receiver out of UCLA broke free for an 18-yard touchdown strike from backup Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock.

The TD was the second of the preseason for Bobo, who came into the contest with five receptions and 98 yards after the first two exhibition games of the year.

Watch Saturday’s touchdown here:

That play served as the Seahawks’ only points in the first half as they went into the break trailing the Packers 12-7 at Lambeau Field. Green Bay went on to win 19-15.

Packers pick off Seahawks on final drive, win preseason finale 19-15

Bobo also had a 9-yard reception in the first half.

As pretty as Bobo’s score was, he’s had even bigger plays this preseason. He had a long catch of 29 yards in addition to a 19-yard touchdown reception in the first preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings, then added a 28-yard catch last week against the Dallas Cowboys.

Bobo has earned a lot of attention since signing with the Seahawks earlier this offseason.

From May: UCLA WR Jake Bobo may be Seahawks’ biggest undrafted steal

He may not be the most fleet of foot, but his size – 6 foot 4, 207 pounds – and catching ability has made him a likely candidate to make the initial regular season roster as a weapon for quarterback Geno Smith.

“The way he can maneuver his body and just how smooth he is when he goes up there and high points the ball, he’s the guy that I believe Geno can trust,” former Seahawks linebacker and current analyst K.J. Wright said this week on Seattle Sports. “You’ve got to be able to trust your receiver.”

Read more of what K.J. Wright said about Seahawks WR Jake Bobo

Following Saturday’s preseason finale, the Seattle Seahawks now have two weeks to gear up for their regular season opener when they host the Los Angeles Rams at 1:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10.

