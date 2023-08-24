Close
Seattle Seahawks activate safety Jamal Adams off PUP list

Aug 24, 2023, 3:46 PM | Updated: 7:09 pm

Seattle Seahawks Jordyn Brooks Jamal Adams...

Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks and safety Jamal Adams during minicamp on June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks activated Jamal Adams off the physically unable to perform list on Thursday after Adams passed his physical, giving the 27-year-old strong safety the go-ahead to begin participating in football activities.

Adams missed almost all of the 2022 season after tearing his quadriceps tendon in the second quarter of Seattle’s opening game against the Denver Broncos. He signed a four-year, $70 million contract before the 2021 season, but has played in just 13 of Seattle’s 34 regular-season games since then.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said that Adams won’t begin practicing right away, but would start by participating in walkthroughs as the Seahawks ease him back in. Adams did not participate in any drills Thursday.

“This is a good time for him to pop back.” Carroll said. “He’s ready to go. He’s working really hard. If you’ve watched him work out, you would never know there was anything wrong. But he’s still trying to make his strengths, and get everything up to max, and we’re going to do it perfectly. We’re going to wait it out and make sure that we really take care of him.”

