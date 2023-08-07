Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

MAURA DOOLEY

Seahawks Insider: Injury updates, what stands out from camp

Aug 7, 2023, 1:04 PM

Seattle Seahawks Boye Mafe...

Boye Mafe of the Seattle Seahawks looks to tackle the Bears' Trestan Ebner in the 2022 preseason. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY MAURA DOOLEY


Producer, The Mike Salk Show: 6-10 a.m. on Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks took the field Sunday for the first time since Friday’s mock game, and there were good updates on the injury front, some familiar faces coaching up the D-line and some news from Pete Carroll on the center competition.

First up, the injuries.

Huard: A minor Seahawks injury is worth some concern

Rookie running back Zach Charbonnet was back at practice Sunday after missing time with a shoulder injury. He looked very comfortable while catching passes at full speed, but Carroll said they are still easing him back in.

“He did really well today,” Carroll said. “He was still limited in his numbers of reps but he did full-speed stuff for us, so he’ll be back for the rest of the week here if he comes out today alright.”

Fellow rookie running back Kenny McIntosh, meanwhile, did not practice after suffering a knee injury on an awkward tackle in the mock game. Fortunately, the update from Carroll was positive.

“Very good news,” Carroll said. “He’s got a sprain. It might be a couple weeks. It looked nasty but he’s flexible, and being the extraordinary athlete that he was, he made it through that awkward position that he got in and came out OK.”

There was more good news on the injury front as Carroll announced that cornerback Riq Woolen, a Pro Bowler as a rookie in 2022, was ready to come off of the PUP list. Woolen only participated in some individual drills Sunday. Carroll said his workload will remain light the rest of the week as they cautiously work him back in, but he was doing so well in his rehab that they couldn’t keep him on PUP any longer.

Asked about how practice reps will shake out at the highly competitive position, Carroll made it clear where Woolen stands.

“He is a starter for us,” Carroll said. “He’s been a starter and he earned it. He did a great job last year so I’ll just ease him back in. It depends on who is on his side at that time.”

Legendary advice

The defensive line got pointers and advice Sunday from a couple of familiar faces, as Seahawks legends Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett assisted the coaches during individual drills.

You could see the players soaking up everything that they could from the pair, and Carroll said he loves it.

“It was great to have them in the meetings and with the defense,” the head coach said. “It’s kind of remarkable how smooth that feels. It doesn’t feel like a distraction, it feels like they’re supposed to be here.”

He added that Bennett and Avril will be around the rest of this week. Bennett is in town for his role as an analyst on Seahawks preseason television broadcasts.

Seattle Seahawks’ center battle

After seeing an even split between rookie Olu Oluwatimi and veteran free agent addition Evan Brown through most of training camp, it appears Brown has pulled ahead in the competition.

Brown played with the No. 1 offense in the mock game, and Carroll was asked Sunday if that had provided more clarity on where the competition stands.

“We continue to see it going in a competitive sense,” Carroll said. “Brown is ahead. He’s ahead just because of his experience, and if we were playing today, he would go first. Oluwatimi is doing a great job. He hasn’t had anything negative about him other than his wrist being sore for a couple of days, which held him back. Other than that, he’s right in there and the competition continues.”

Standout on defense

Edge rusher Boye Mafe, a second-round pick in 2022, has jumped out in drills for much of training camp. He wins most of his one-on-one battles and brings pressure consistently during 11-on-11 sessions. He was able to keep that momentum going in the mock game, coming up with a strip sack of backup quarterback Drew Lock.

Carroll has referred to Boye as the “most improved guy from last year,” and Mafe told Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk last week that his sophomore training camp feels like a night-and-day difference from last year.

“I definitely notice a difference in how I see the game,” Mafe said. “It’s slowing down for me now. Over time I’ve just gotten more comfortable being on the field, being in that situation. So I’ve definitely noticed a big difference, a big jump.”

More on the Seattle Seahawks

Will Bobby Wagner’s return fix Seattle Seahawks’ run defense issues?
Why Ray Roberts is so high on rookie center Olu Oluwatimi
Seahawks WR Dee Eskridge suspended for first six games of 2023
Rost’s takeaways and injury notes from training camp
Cowherd: Seattle Seahawks’ Pete Carroll was ‘tone-deaf’ but has ‘pivoted’

Maura Dooley

Seattle Seahawks draft Derick Hall...

Maura Dooley

SEC analyst explains what Seahawks are getting with Derick Hall

SEC analyst Cole Cubelic joined Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk to discuss his insight into Seattle Seahawks rookie edge rusher Derick Hall.

3 months ago

Seattle Seahawks draft Tyree Wilson...

Maura Dooley

NFL.com’s Zierlein: Why Tyree Wilson would be great for Seahawks at No. 5

"If Tyree Wilson was there, I wouldn’t blink an eye," NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zielein said of the Seattle Seahawks' No. 5 pick.

4 months ago

Seattle Seahawks...

Maura Dooley

Want to know who Seahawks will draft? Look to the Senior Bowl

Seattle Sports' Maura Dooley breaks down why the Senior Bowl has become a reliable source of Seahawks draft picks in recent years.

5 months ago

Seahawks Boye Mafe...

Maura Dooley

Seahawks will return to their roots, play rookies right away in ’22

The Seahawks didn't shy away from leaning on rookies earlier in Pete Carroll's tenure. With a strong draft class, expect them to get back to that in 2022.

11 months ago

Seahawks Geno Smith...

Maura Dooley

Rookie class may be why Seahawks are leaning toward Geno Smith

Geno Smith may not have the ceiling that Drew Lock does at QB, but the Seahawks may be prioritizing other young players over the QB battle.

12 months ago

Seahawks Cody Barton...

Maura Dooley

Seahawks’ 3 draftees picked around DK in 2019 can make their marks on D

Three early 2019 Seahawks draft picks have chances to make a big impact for Seattle in 2022. Maura Dooley has all the detailes.

1 year ago

Seahawks Insider: Injury updates, what stands out from camp