Thursday’s practice saw the return of a key rookie, a fiery ongoing battle, and some quotable moments from your favorite players.

Here’s the latest:

• One of the fieriest matchups in camp is between DK Metcalf and corner Mike Jackson. There’s not been fights or too much jawing. Rather, both players have competitive one-on-ones, with each getting the better of the other at times. Metcalf has always been a physical receiver, but Jackson is having his best offseason following Seattle’s selection of fellow cornerback Devon Witherspoon at No. 5 overall this spring.

Witherspoon looks like a player with all the talent to be a legitimate starter on the outside, but he’s still a rookie getting his legs under him, especially after missing the first two days of camp. In the meantime, an energized Jackson is showing Seattle that they don’t only have depth at corner, but also confidence and physicality. If you make it out to camp, keep an eye on these two during red zone drills and 11-on-11s.

• Witherspoon is still getting first-team reps at nickel. That’s in part to get some rest for Coby Bryant, who’s still working his way back from a sprained toe.

• Rookie running back Zach Charbonnet returned to the field Thursday. It’s great news for Seattle after a somewhat ominous-sounding report that he’d be out indefinitely with a shoulder injury – a tone Carroll joked about when he spoke with reporters after practice. Charbonnet will play in the mock game tomorrow.

• Darrell Taylor was on the sideline with a sprained shoulder. It’s not an injury that will require surgery, but the team will need to monitor to see how he responds and thus don’t yet have a timeline. Watch for young rushers like Boye Mafe to see more reps.

• Evan Brown and rookie Olu Oluwatimi have continued an open battle at center. Brown took snaps with the ones Thursday and will start the mock game Friday.

• Outside of Noah Fant, who was activated a few days ago, no other players have returned from the preseason PUP list, but they’re making progress.

Carroll said there’s been no setbacks for any of the remaining Seahawks on the list: Jamal Adams, Jordyn Brooks, Riq Woolen, Austin Faoliu and Bryan Mone.

If you arrived to practice early enough during the session open to fans you could see Adams and Brooks getting their work in before drills. Both players look healthy, but Carroll stressed it’s not about being able to run – which both can – but also being in football shape. That’s the path they’re still on.

Seen and heard from Seahawks camp

• This week’s coverage from training camp on Bump and Stacy included interviews with tight end Colby Parkinson, linebacker Devin Bush, and tackle Abe Lucas.

“Olu’s been getting some reps with the ones,” Lucas told me and Curtis Rogers. “He’s a smart dude. Just has to continue learning and developing.”

Video: Seattle Seahawks RT Abe Lucas talks OL group, more

The trio also talked adrenaline rushes – whether from flying with the Blue Angels or just riding a roller coaster. The six-foot-six Lucas would do both but also carries a unique, if understandable, fear.

“I have a fear of being decapitated because I’m too tall. I went to DisneyLand when I was a sophomore in high school and I was barely fitting then, so I haven’t been on a rollercoaster since.”

• New Seahawks linebacker Devin Bush is no stranger to football legacies. It’s not just because he’s a veteran; his father, Devin Bush Sr., was an NFL safety for eight years.

Perhaps the younger Bush didn’t quite understand how rare the feat was, something he shared with Bump and Stacy.

“The first initial thought would be like ‘he’s this super star’ but he was just my dad. And I was so young and naïve, I remember I had a friend and was like, ‘what team does your dad play for?’”

Video: New LB Devin Bush on joining Seahawks, defense's potential

