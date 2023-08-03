Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks QB Geno Smith won’t face DUI charges following 2022 arrest

Aug 3, 2023, 4:41 PM | Updated: 5:43 pm

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith passes during a practice in Renton, Wash. (Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Thursday it will not pursue charges against Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, who was arrested in January 2022 for investigation of driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Prosecutors said Smith’s blood alcohol level was at .038, less than half the legal limit of .08. Smith’s THC concentration was 2.6, below the level of 5 needed to prove driving under the influence, prosecutors said.

Police also said Smith was speeding and leaving his lane but prosecutors said there was not evidence to prove he was disregarding the safety of people or property on the road.

Smith was pulled over on Jan. 10, 2022, after Seattle returned home from its final game of the regular season in Arizona. At the time, Smith was a backup to Russell Wilson as Seattle’s quarterback. The original police report from the Washington State Patrol said Smith was going 96 mph in a 60 mph zone and driving erratically across several lanes of traffic.

