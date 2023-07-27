Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

What does MLB trade market look like? Mariners’ Dipoto shares insight

Jul 27, 2023, 1:30 PM | Updated: 2:22 pm

Seattle Mariners Tom Murphy...

Tom Murphy of the Seattle Mariners beats the tag at second base on July 24, 2023. (Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

(Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The 2023 MLB season is the second where both the American League and National League have a third wild card spot, and it’s definitely having an impact on the Aug. 1 trade deadline, Seattle Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said.

What Dipoto says Seattle Mariners are looking to do at trade deadline

“That third wild card keeps so many teams engaged. And we’re one of them, frankly,” said Dipoto, whose M’s team has a 52-50 record, on Thursday during his weekly show on Seattle Sports. “It gives you something to shoot at. There are absolute buyers, and then there are teams that are … trying to thread a needle.

“You’re trying to find a way to situate yourself to best contend in 2023 while not robbing from future years because you understand the odds are a little bit long. That captures about 20 teams in our league, and then there’s going to be another couple on the fringes or rebuilding teams that are primarily young. That leaves very few teams that have the types of players available in the market to really make a dent.”

Dipoto called the market “pretty broad” this year.

“There are not a large number of defined sellers in this market. There are a lot of teams that are trying to thread a needle or flat-out buying,” he said. “And there are very few teams that are selling or that are populating the market with the types of players that contending teams look for this time of year.”

Like in previous years, Dipoto expects the market to really pick up in the next few days.

“I think it’s going to be incredibly active, and usually it is active in the final 72 hours,” Dipoto said. “I would say that it’s not too dissimilar from what we see in the first 72 hours of free agency. Roughly the public clamor is, ‘Why is it so quiet? Why aren’t they doing anything?’ And then here comes the firehose and there’s an update on MLB Network or ESPN every six minutes. It’s going to be active. It won’t be defined until Sunday or Monday for so many teams because of (the current standings being so close).”

Listen to the full Jerry Dipoto Show at this link or in the podcast player near the top of this post. The Jerry Dipoto Show airs live at 8:30 a.m. each Thursday during Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk.

More on Seattle Mariners

Drayer: Looking for Mariners’ leadership? It was in series win over Twins
Dipoto: How games before trade deadline impact what Seattle Mariners do
Dylan Moore hits a pair of homers, Seattle Mariners outlast Twins 8-7
Seattle Mariners trade with Toronto for RHP Trent Thornton
How does Seattle Mariners’ Paul Sewald handle potential of being traded?

Team: mariners
123

Brock and Salk podcast

First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Friday, July 28 @ 6:40 pm Mariners' Logan Gilbert RHP vs. D-Backs' Tommy Henry LHP

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 79° | Low 55°
No game today.

Brock and Salk

Seattle Mariners Kolten Wong Taylor Trammell...

Brandon Gustafson

What Dipoto says Mariners are looking to do at trade deadline

Jerry Dipoto says the Seattle Mariners want to "make ourselves meaningfully better without putting ourselves in a precarious position moving forward."

14 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Jerry Dipoto...

Brandon Gustafson

Dipoto: How will games before trade deadline impact what Mariners do?

Jerry Dipoto went in-depth on the 2023 MLB trade deadline and the Seattle Mariners' approach during his weekly Seattle Sports show.

14 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba...

Brandon Gustafson

DK Metcalf: Jaxon Smith-Njigba ‘going to be special’ for Seahawks

Star Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf expects big things from fellow WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a rookie who was the No. 20 pick in April

14 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf...

Brandon Gustafson

DK Metcalf Interview: What’s changed as Seahawks WR enters Year 5?

"I still have the same hunger and the same drive, but my mentality is different in the aspect of how I approach the game," Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf said.

2 days ago

seattle seahawks...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Most Intriguing Seattle Seahawks – No. 23 Tre Brown

Brock and Salk dive into cornerback Tre Brown, their No. 23 most intriguing Seattle Seahawks player for the 2023 season.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Pete Carroll...

Mike Salk

Salk: The Seahawks’ 6 biggest storylines as training camp begins

It's a very different vibe as the Seattle Seahawks go into training camp compared to a year ago. Mike Salk breaks down why with his top six storylines.

2 days ago

What does MLB trade market look like? Mariners’ Dipoto shares insight