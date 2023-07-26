Cornerback Devon Witherspoon, the No. 5 overall pick in this past April’s NFL Draft, will reportedly not be practicing Wednesday when the Seattle Seahawks begin training camp.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Witherspoon “is not expected on the field for the start of training camp as both sides have been unable to reach a contract agreement.”

Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk said Wednesday morning it has to do with Witherspoon’s signing bonus. It should be noted that Witherspoon’s dollar amount for his contract is a set total due to his draft slot, but the holdup is apparently regarding how much money the rookie cornerback will receive up front.

While Schefter just says Witherspoon will not be practicing, Huard questions whether Witherspoon will even be reporting to camp amid this contract situation.

You can hear what Huard has been hearing about Witherspoon’s situation in the video below.

With the Seahawks practicing for the first time this afternoon, @BrockHuard says we may be in for a surprise: will #5 pick Devon Witherspoon be there? Brock has heard rumblings that he won't sign his contract and won't attend. Here's why: pic.twitter.com/WpZC9fsFcc — Mike Salk, Seattle Sports (@TheMikeSalk) July 26, 2023

Witherspoon is the lone pick from the 2023 NFL Draft that remains unsigned. In fact, the Seahawks had the final two unsigned picks from this April’s draft as second-round running back Zach Charbonnet didn’t agree to his rookie deal until Tuesday.

While it’s rare for rookies to remain unsigned for this long, it’s not entirely unheard of, as Schefter also posted on Twitter. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick in 2021, missed the first two days of training camp that year as he remained unsigned.

Witherspoon participated in rookie minicamp and full-team minicamp earlier this offseason, but he was a limited participant due to a hamstring injury. That was also the case for fellow first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a wide receiver.

Witherspoon was a college standout at Illinois, earning All-American honors last year when he intercepted three passes and broke up 14 more.

