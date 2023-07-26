Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

With no contract, Seahawks’ Devon Witherspoon reportedly won’t practice

Jul 26, 2023, 11:05 AM

Seattle Seahawks Devon Witherspoon...

Devon Witherspoon poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell at the NFL Draft. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

BY


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon, the No. 5 overall pick in this past April’s NFL Draft, will reportedly not be practicing Wednesday when the Seattle Seahawks begin training camp.

DK Metcalf Interview: What’s changed as Seattle Seahawks WR enters Year 5?

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Witherspoon “is not expected on the field for the start of training camp as both sides have been unable to reach a contract agreement.”

Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk said Wednesday morning it has to do with Witherspoon’s signing bonus. It should be noted that Witherspoon’s dollar amount for his contract is a set total due to his draft slot, but the holdup is apparently regarding how much money the rookie cornerback will receive up front.

While Schefter just says Witherspoon will not be practicing, Huard questions whether Witherspoon will even be reporting to camp amid this contract situation.

You can hear what Huard has been hearing about Witherspoon’s situation in the video below.

Witherspoon is the lone pick from the 2023 NFL Draft that remains unsigned. In fact, the Seahawks had the final two unsigned picks from this April’s draft as second-round running back Zach Charbonnet didn’t agree to his rookie deal until Tuesday.

While it’s rare for rookies to remain unsigned for this long, it’s not entirely unheard of, as Schefter also posted on Twitter. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick in 2021, missed the first two days of training camp that year as he remained unsigned.

Witherspoon participated in rookie minicamp and full-team minicamp earlier this offseason, but he was a limited participant due to a hamstring injury. That was also the case for fellow first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a wide receiver.

Witherspoon was a college standout at Illinois, earning All-American honors last year when he intercepted three passes and broke up 14 more.

Salk: The Seattle Seahawks’ 6 biggest storylines as training camp begins

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith...

Stacy Rost

Rost: 3 questions as Seattle Seahawks kick off training camp

With Seattle Seahawks training camp kicking off, Stacy Rost looks at three pressing questions, including who will start at nose tackle.

16 hours ago

Seatttle Seahawks Tariq Woolen...

Brandon Gustafson

Seahawks’ Woolen, Adams and Brooks among 6 placed on PUP list

The Seattle Seahawks placed six players on the Physically Unable to Perform list on Wednesday, including Riq Woolen and Jordyn Brooks.

16 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf...

Brandon Gustafson

DK Metcalf Interview: What’s changed as Seahawks WR enters Year 5?

"I still have the same hunger and the same drive, but my mentality is different in the aspect of how I approach the game," Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf said.

16 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: The big question for Seattle Seahawks’ 3-4 defensive scheme

Seattle Sports' Wyman and Bob discussed the Seattle Seahawks' 3-4 defense and what needs to change in their second season of that defensive front.

16 hours ago

seattle seahawks...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Most Intriguing Seattle Seahawks – No. 23 Tre Brown

Brock and Salk dive into cornerback Tre Brown, their No. 23 most intriguing Seattle Seahawks player for the 2023 season.

16 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Pete Carroll...

Mike Salk

Salk: The Seahawks’ 6 biggest storylines as training camp begins

It's a very different vibe as the Seattle Seahawks go into training camp compared to a year ago. Mike Salk breaks down why with his top six storylines.

16 hours ago

With no contract, Seahawks’ Devon Witherspoon reportedly won’t practice