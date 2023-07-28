Seahawks WR DK Metcalf likes how people ‘keep disrespecting us’

Offseason NFL rankings have not been super kind to the Seattle Seahawks’ players.

Only one – receiver DK Metcalf – cracked ESPN’s top-10 lists for his respective position. And even Metcalf, along with linebacker Jordyn Brooks and safety Quandre Diggs, did not make it onto NFL Network’s top-100 players list. Metcalf was actually 101st on the list, per NFL Films.

Naturally, the topic of lists and rankings came up during Metcalf’s conversation with Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk on Wednesday.

“It’s none of my business what other people think about me. I think very highly of myself and the type of player that I am,” Metcalf said.

What matters to the 25-year-old receiver is what his teammates and coaches think about him.

“The only thing I care about is what (quarterback Geno Smith), my O-line, my receivers and my other peers inside this building think of me,” Metcalf said. “Especially I wouldn’t think (head coach) Pete Carroll would put me at 101st. That’s all I care about.”

Other teammates like Wagner and Diggs not getting more offseason love certainly stands out to Metcalf, too.

“We’re too far away from a lot of the people in the rest of the U.S. for them to really pay attention to us. I just like how they keep doubting us and keep disrespecting us because they’re not going to expect us to be great or do great things, sort of like how we did last year when they didn’t expect us to make the playoffs and we did,” Metcalf said. “The noise is always going to be there. We just have to hush it up.”

