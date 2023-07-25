Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Correa’s RBI single in 10th gives Twins 4-3 win over Mariners

Jul 24, 2023, 7:52 PM | Updated: 10:07 pm

Seattle Mariners Twins Carlos Correa...

Minnesota's Carlos Correa hits an RBI single to defeat the Seattle Mariners. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

BY


AP staff

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Carlos Correa’s flare to right field evaded a sliding Teoscar Hernández and scored automatic runner Donovan Solano as the Minnesota Twins won their second straight game in extra innings, beating the Seattle Mariners 4-3 in 10 innings on Monday night.

Minnesota Twins 4, Seattle Mariners 3: Box score

Solano moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Christian Vázquez, and Ryan Jeffers reached when no Seattle player covered first base on another bunt. Correa then sent a soft liner to right, where Hernández tried, but failed, to make a sliding catch for the third out.

“I’ve hit for too many double plays already, so the last thing I wanted is to put the ball on the ground and it worked out fine,” Correa said.

Jorge Lopez (4-2) retired all three batters he faced in the top of the 10th for Minnesota, which continued its second-half surge.

The Twins are 9-2 since the All-Star break, including three wins in five meetings with Seattle, and have gone from a half-game behind Cleveland in the AL Central to four games ahead of the Guardians. Minnesota rallied Sunday with three runs in the bottom of the ninth and won in 12 innings to sweep the Chicago White Sox.

“The vibes are great,” Correa said. “We’ve faced some good pitchers. … To be able to come back against them says a lot about this lineup and the big strides that we’re making in the second half. I think we’ve been playing really good baseball ever since the break and let’s hope we keep doing that.”

Paul Sewald (3-1) pitched the 10th for the Mariners.

Max Kepler had an RBI double in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game for the Twins after Kolten Wong hit a pinch-hit, two-run homer with two outs in the top of the inning for Seattle.

“Heck of an effort to come back late like that in the game,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Tough way to start the road trip, but the fight in our guys. Obviously, a huge hit by Kolten, which has not been an easy year for him. To step up in that spot and come through like that was awesome to see, but disappointing to lose the ballgame.”

Tom Murphy added his sixth homer in his last 14 games for Seattle, which has won four of five.

Trevor Larnach hit an RBI triple for Minnesota after he was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul earlier in the day after Byron Buxton went on the paternity list. He tied the game in the fifth, scoring Kepler after his leadoff single was the first hit for Minnesota off Mariners starter Luis Castillo.

Christian Vázquez followed with an RBI single to put the Twins ahead.

“We believe, you know,” Kepler said. “It doesn’t matter if we don’t score in nine innings, there’s always a chance to win the ballgame. You know, in baseball, things can turn real quick, at any time. Everyone is just believing, doing their job, putting good swings on it and making good pitches.”

TRAINERS ROOM

Twins: Jorge Polanco (left hamstring strain) is scheduled to play nine innings at third base on Tuesday during his rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul. A regular second baseman, Polanco is working at third during his rehab assignment for a position move with the emergence of Julien. … LHP Caleb Thielbar (right oblique strain) said he’s scheduled to pitch for St. Paul on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

RHP George Kirby (9-8, 3.23 ERA) starts for Seattle on Tuesday, while RHP Pablo López (5-6, 4.22) is scheduled for Minnesota. Kirby pitched seven scoreless innings and tied his career high with 10 strikeouts against the Twins last week. López took the loss in the same game, giving up two runs in five innings.

Video: Is Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez in clutch situations a concern?

Team: mariners
117
First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Tuesday, July 25 @ 4:40 pm

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Partly Sunny
High 75° | Low 54°
Mariners are on the road.
Mariners at Twins today at 4:40pm

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Is Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez in clutch situations a concern?

Why does Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez in clutch situations have Wyman and Bob worried? They broke it down Monday on Seattle Sports.

1 day ago

seattle mariners...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Should Mariners be aggressive at MLB trade deadline?

How aggressive should the Seattle Mariners be in acquiring and moving players before the Aug. 1 trade deadline? Brock and Salk discuss.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr....

The Associated Press

Guerrero, Belt homer as Blue Jays hold off Seattle Mariners 4-3

Santiago Espinal singled home the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning and closer Jordan Romano escaped a ninth-inning jam as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3 to prevent a three-game sweep.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Paul Sewald...

Brent Stecker

Mariners’ Paul Sewald details how he handles potential of being traded

"This isn't my first trade deadline, this isn't my first season. I know how these things work," Seattle Mariners pitcher Paul Sewald said.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners...

The Associated Press

Mariners use 5-run inning and rally past Blue Jays for wild 9-8 win

The Seattle Mariners scored five runs in the seventh inning to rally past the Toronto Blue Jays 9-8 on Saturday and clinch a series win.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners Jarred Kelenic...

Brandon Gustafson

Morosi: What Mariners OF Kelenic’s injury situation illustrates

Jon Morosi joined Wyman and Bob to share his thoughts on Seattle Mariners OF Jarred Kelenic's injury from kicking a water cooler.

3 days ago

Correa’s RBI single in 10th gives Twins 4-3 win over Mariners