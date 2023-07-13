Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

Huard: Can Seahawks’ rookies be better, deeper than in 2022?

Jul 13, 2023, 3:00 PM

Seattle Seahawks Devon Witherspoon...

Devon Witherspoon poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell at the NFL Draft. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

BY


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks surprised many by making the playoffs in 2022.

Rost: Seattle Seahawks Q&A – How far can improved defense take them?

A big reson for that? It was effectively “Year of the Rookie” for the Hawks.

The Seahawks got key contributions from each of their first six picks, with five of them ending the season as regular starters.

First-round pick Charles Cross started every game at left tackle and third-rounder Abraham Lucas played all but one game at right tackle for Seattle. Second-round running back Kenneth Walker rushed for over 1,000 yards, fourth-round defensive back Coby Bryant became the team’s go-to nickel corner and fifth-round corner Tariq Woolen was a Pro Bowler who picked off six passes, tied for the NFL lead.

Second-round edge rusher Boye Mafe picked up three sacks and another rookie – receiver Dareke Young – wound up playing in 13 games and was a core special teamer.

This year, the Hawks had 10 picks, including two in each of the first two rounds thanks to the Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos.

“As good as last year’s draft class was for the Seahawks, can this year be any better or deeper than last year?” Mike Salk asked former NFL quarterback Brock Huard during Tuesday’s Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports.

Replied Huard, “This one’s gonna be tough.”

Why? Mostly opportunity.

“Last year, you had many more opportunities as you just looked at it on paper and went into that season,” Huard said “And certainly your right tackle and left tackle doing something hadn’t been done in 30 years in football in being bookend tackles and starting nearly every single game. That right there, that opportunity is not presented with this crew.”

That’s even true at cornerback, Huard said, which is what the Seahawks used the No. 5 overall pick on this past April.

With that selection, Seattle drafted Illinois All-American cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

Normally, a top-five pick is a lock to start come Week 1, but Huard said there’s a chance Witherspoon isn’t a starting outside cornerback  at that point like you’d think.

“Would you be shocked Week 1 if Devon Witherspoon is not your starting corner opposite of Tariq? Would you be shocked? I would not be shocked,” Huard said. ” … I’d be surprised, but I wouldn’t be shocked (because of) Michael Jackson ‘Thriller’ having the kind of offseason he did and the kind of season he did last year and just saying (to Witherspoon), ‘Man, I’m not going to give you this. You’re the fifth pick in the draft, but nothing is going to be given to you, you’re gonna have to earn it all.'”

Currently, Huard really only sees one rookie that appears penned in to a starting opportunity. That would be receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the Seahawks’ other first-round pick, taken 20th overall.

“Jaxon Smith-Njigba is going to be your third receiver, so (that’s) kind of like Cross last year and Abe Lucas. That opportunity is right there for you. You’re gonna be thrown in with the (starters) right away,” Huard said. “But overall in totality, you may see a lot of snaps (by the rookies). You’re gonna get lots of opportunities. But as far as starting and five starters (like last year), I think that’s a little rich.”

Listen to the full second hour of Tuesday’s Brock and Salk at this link or in the player near the top of this story.

Bumpus: How 2023 will be different for Seattle Seahawks’ Geno, 49ers’ Purdy

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

Seattlle Mariners draft Colt Emerson...

Brandon Gustafson

Dipoto: Why Mariners went with 3 HS bats to begin 2023 MLB Draft

Jerry Dipoto broke down why the Seattle Mariners targeted high school hitters with their first three picks in the 2023 MLB Draft.

15 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Shohei Ohtani...

Brandon Gustafson

Dipoto: ‘Pretty cool’ how Mariners fans chanted for Ohtani

Seattle Mariners president Jerry Dipoto shared what he thought of M's fans chanting "Come To Seattle" chants at Shohei Ohtani on Tuesday.

15 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez...

Mike Salk

Salk: Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez a rare star who truly plays for the fans

"We're lucky to get to watch an athlete like Julio Rodríguez...he's a player that truly seems to want a relationship with those who adore him."

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez...

Brent Stecker

ESPN’s Passan: ‘Showman’ Julio Rodríguez gave the show derby fans needed

Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodríguez was the talk of the Home Run Derby in Seattle. ESPN's Jeff Passan explains why that's more important than winning.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners fan MLB Draft...

Brent Stecker

Passan’s biggest All-Star surprise? Mariners fans’ hatred of Astros

"There's been one really, really interesting thing that's happened this week," ESPN's Jeff Passan said of Seattle Mariners fans. "The true, deep loathing of the Houston Astros."

3 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Dee Eskridge...

Brandon Gustafson

Huard: The most likely breakout player for the Seahawks in 2023

Former NFL QB Brock Huard hopes the Seattle Seahawks have a breakout star on defense, but he ultimately thinks it'll be a weapon on offense.

6 days ago

Huard: Can Seahawks’ rookies be better, deeper than in 2022?