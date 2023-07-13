Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Seattle Mariners announce schedule for 2024 MLB season

Jul 13, 2023, 1:43 PM

Fans reach for a foul ball during the 93rd MLB All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park on July 11, 2023. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

(Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

BY


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Mariners may not play on Thursday as they continue the MLB All-Star Break, but they did drop some big news with the reveal of their schedule for the 2024 regular season.

Dipoto: Why Seattle Mariners went with 3 HS bats to begin 2023 MLB Draft

The Mariners begin the season at home, starting the year with a four-game set against the Boston Red Sox followed immediately by three more games at T-Mobile Park against the Cleveland Guardians. The M’s first road trip of the year is an interesting one — three games in Milwaukee and then three in Toronto before returning home to face the Chicago Cubs, who haven’t played in Seattle since 2019.

The 2024 MLB All-Star Break is July 15-18, with the game and events taking place in Texas.

The Mariners wrap up the series with three straight series against AL West foes — at Texas, at Houston and home against Oakland.

More Seattle Mariners schedule notes

• Like this year, the Mariners will play the other four AL West teams 13 times each.

• The Mariners will again play every National League team in 2024.

• The Mets (Aug. 9-11) come to Seattle for the first time since 2017. The Reds (April 15-17) will be at T-Mobile Park for the first time since 2019.

• The M’s will play 21 of their first 36 games of the second half and 12 of its final 18 games at home.

• Two big series every year are when the Yankees and Blue Jays come to Seattle. Toronto visits July 5-9 and New York travels to the Pacific Northwest Sept. 17-19.

Morosi: Where Seattle Mariners stand with trade deadline nearing; potential fits

