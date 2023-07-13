Seattle Mariners announce schedule for 2024 MLB season

The Seattle Mariners may not play on Thursday as they continue the MLB All-Star Break, but they did drop some big news with the reveal of their schedule for the 2024 regular season.

The Mariners begin the season at home, starting the year with a four-game set against the Boston Red Sox followed immediately by three more games at T-Mobile Park against the Cleveland Guardians. The M’s first road trip of the year is an interesting one — three games in Milwaukee and then three in Toronto before returning home to face the Chicago Cubs, who haven’t played in Seattle since 2019.

The 2024 MLB All-Star Break is July 15-18, with the game and events taking place in Texas.

The Mariners wrap up the series with three straight series against AL West foes — at Texas, at Houston and home against Oakland.

Start making plans ✍️ Our 2024 regular season schedule has ARRIVED! pic.twitter.com/ENxVUxhu7I — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 13, 2023

More Seattle Mariners schedule notes

• Like this year, the Mariners will play the other four AL West teams 13 times each.

• The Mariners will again play every National League team in 2024.

• The Mets (Aug. 9-11) come to Seattle for the first time since 2017. The Reds (April 15-17) will be at T-Mobile Park for the first time since 2019.

• The M’s will play 21 of their first 36 games of the second half and 12 of its final 18 games at home.

• Two big series every year are when the Yankees and Blue Jays come to Seattle. Toronto visits July 5-9 and New York travels to the Pacific Northwest Sept. 17-19.

