Huard: 2 words that sum up the Seattle Seahawks’ offseason

This time last year, the Seattle Seahawks were in a very interesting spot.

They’d traded franchise icon Russell Wilson to Denver in April, and they were in the midst of a quarterback battle between Geno Smith and Drew Lock. Expectations for the team were very low, and some actually thought the 2022 Seahawks would be one of the worst teams in the NFL.

Now, Smith is Seattle’s locked-in starter after a Pro Bowl campaign, and the Seahawks are coming off a playoff season few saw coming.

So what has this offseason been like so far? Former NFL quarterback Brock Huard summed it up with two key words during Tuesday’s Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports.

“From the outside, it’s ‘work,'” Huard said. “I mean, this team works. This group, your leaders, love to work.”

He said that the team’s work ethic is why a few players took issue with Huard’s comments regarding safety Jamal Adams not attending voluntary workouts as he recovers from a quad injury.

“That’s why a month ago or whatever the Jamal Adams thing blew up a little bit, because people say he’s doing the same kind of work and he’s getting it done outside of the building,” Huard said. “… But man, I love that this core starting with Geno (loves to work).”

The second word that comes to mind, Huard said, is “transformation,” which really began last year.

“They’ve added yet another (draft) class to the sophomore class that has transformed the program,” Huard said. “… Geno Smith’s transformation in body, mind, spirit, soul all of it, and then throw in these rookies … It’s pretty remarkable. It’s not a rebuild. And it’s not even a pivot, it’s a transformation, starting with Geno. I mean, I told you this last week and looking at him some years ago, I’m like, ‘Gosh, does this guy even lift in the offseason? Like, he just looks bad. He looks like a 40-year-old man out there.’ And now, holy smokes, he has added some lean muscle mass, which takes work at 30-something years of age. You have to be committed to it … I think you throw in these two classes – last year’s class and this year’s class – and that place has been largely transformed in just a couple short years.”

