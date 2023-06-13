Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

Huard: 2 words that sum up the Seattle Seahawks’ offseason

Jun 13, 2023, 1:03 PM

Seahawks Pete Carroll Geno Smith...

Seahawks QB Geno Smith and coach Pete Carroll celebrate during a game on Nov. 27, 2022. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

This time last year, the Seattle Seahawks were in a very interesting spot.

Bumpus: The two Seattle Seahawks rookies who stand out the most

They’d traded franchise icon Russell Wilson to Denver in April, and they were in the midst of a quarterback battle between Geno Smith and Drew Lock. Expectations for the team were very low, and some actually thought the 2022 Seahawks would be one of the worst teams in the NFL.

Now, Smith is Seattle’s locked-in starter after a Pro Bowl campaign, and the Seahawks are coming off a playoff season few saw coming.

So what has this offseason been like so far? Former NFL quarterback Brock Huard summed it up with two key words during Tuesday’s Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports.

“From the outside, it’s ‘work,'” Huard said. “I mean, this team works. This group, your leaders, love to work.”

He said that the team’s work ethic is why a few players took issue with Huard’s comments regarding safety Jamal Adams not attending voluntary workouts as he recovers from a quad injury.

“That’s why a month ago or whatever the Jamal Adams thing blew up a little bit, because people say he’s doing the same kind of work and he’s getting it done outside of the building,” Huard said. “… But man, I love that this core starting with Geno (loves to work).”

The second word that comes to mind, Huard said, is “transformation,” which really began last year.

“They’ve added yet another (draft) class to the sophomore class that has transformed the program,” Huard said. “… Geno Smith’s transformation in body, mind, spirit, soul all of it, and then throw in these rookies … It’s pretty remarkable. It’s not a rebuild. And it’s not even a pivot, it’s a transformation, starting with Geno. I mean, I told you this last week and looking at him some years ago, I’m like, ‘Gosh, does this guy even lift in the offseason? Like, he just looks bad. He looks like a 40-year-old man out there.’ And now, holy smokes, he has added some lean muscle mass, which takes work at 30-something years of age. You have to be committed to it … I think you throw in these two classes – last year’s class and this year’s class – and that place has been largely transformed in just a couple short years.”

Seattle Seahawks Breakdown: Bump & Stacy’s four minicamp takeaways

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez...

Brandon Gustafson

ESPN’s Passan: What Mariners’ ‘lack of focus’ means 65 games in

ESPN's Jeff Passan shared his reaction to Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais calling out his team over the weekend for a "lack of focus."

22 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba...

Brent Stecker

Bumpus: The 2 Seahawks rookies who stand out the most

A rookie on each side of the ball for the Seattle Seahawks has caught the attention of Seattle Sports host and former NFL WR Michael Bumpus.

2 days ago

seattle mariners...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Are the Seattle Mariners struggling with a lack of focus?

Seattle Mariners insider Shannon Drayer joined Brock and Salk on Monday to talk about that potential explanation for the team's slow start.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba...

Brandon Gustafson

Huard: Why Seahawks could have NFL’s top WR room in 2023

Brock Huard is very high on Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and thinks the rookie could help the Seattle Seahawks have the NFL's top WR room.

4 days ago

Seattle Seahawks...

Brandon Gustafson

Huard: Why Seahawks could see improvement with screen passes

"That screen game should improve. It could be a very good changeup," Brock Huard said of the Seattle Seahawks' offense in 2023.

5 days ago

Seattle Mariners AJ Pollock...

Brandon Gustafson

Dipoto’s thoughts on Seattle Mariners’ ‘perplexing power outage’

Jerry Dipoto dove into the overall offensive struggles the Seattle Mariners are having, including with veterans Kolten Wong and AJ Pollock.

6 days ago

Huard: 2 words that sum up the Seattle Seahawks’ offseason