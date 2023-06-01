Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

JOE FANN

Fann: Mariners still stuck in neutral with pivotal stretch next

Jun 1, 2023, 1:51 PM

Seattle Mariners Ty France...

Mariners first baseman Ty France reacts after striking out against the Yankees on May 31. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY


Seattle Sports Columnist

You might read the headline above and think it’s a bit unfair. The phrase “stuck in neutral” can be debated, but I’m still not convinced the Seattle Mariners have turned any sort of meaningful corner just yet.

When the Seattle Mariners expect Andrés Muñoz and Dylan Moore back

With a 17-11 record in May, Seattle has improved to 29-27 on the year and sits 6 1/2 games back in the American League West of the first-place Texas Rangers (35-20). It’s certainly not an insurmountable hole with 106 games left to play, but it’s a hole nonetheless.

The Mariners ended their latest homestand with a much-needed 7-3 record after salvaging Wednesday’s game against the Yankees. Now they’ll head on the road for a pivotal eight-game road trip against the Rangers (three games), San Diego Padres (two) and Los Angeles Angels (three).

Hovering around .500 has kept Seattle afloat, but at some point the Mariners will have to get hot, particularly against the teams they’re chasing in the division. That’s especially true now that head-to-head matchups against division rivals have been reduced from 19 to 13 with MLB’s new, more balanced schedule.

Seattle has done an admirable job of beating inferior opponents, most notably with its 7-0 record against an historically bad A’s team, but the Mariners have struggled mightily against opponents above .500 with a combined record of just 10-17.

The biggest issue remains within the lineup. Wednesday’s win against New York was a 1-0 extra inning thriller, meaning it took Seattle 10 innings to score a single run. The Yankees took the other two games in the series 10-4 and 10-2.

Julio Rodríguez has begun to heat up with three homers, a .328 average and a 164 wRC+ over the last two weeks. However, the team as a whole has just a 98 wRC+ in that same span with a 25.9% strikeout rate that ranks seventh-worst in the league. Seattle also ranks 18th with 61 runs scored over the last 14 days. The power outage in terms of the longball has been the biggest surprise. The Mariners rank 18th in home runs this season after ranking ninth in 2022.

Eugenio Suárez (92), Teoscar Hernández (85), Kolten Wong (33) and AJ Pollock (58) all have wRC+ numbers less than league average (always 100). Those are all guys Seattle entered the season expecting run production from, especially in the case of Suárez and Wong. Tom Murphy (84) and Taylor Trammell (79) haven’t been able to help much, either. It’s impossible to overcome that many holes in the lineup. At some point, Suárez and Hernández, as well as Cal Raleigh and Ty France to a lesser extent, will have to get going.

Seattle will begin their road trip on Friday against the Rangers, a team that appears to have staying power. Texas ranks second in all of baseball with a 126 wRC+ and 85 runs scored over the last two weeks. That run production was to be expected with a daunting lineup that features Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Adolis García and other mashers. But it’s Texas’ pitching staff that has been surprisingly impressive. Even with Jacob deGrom on the injured list, the Rangers rank second in FIP (3.41) the last two weeks. Texas is also 16-11 against teams over .500 and took its first series against Seattle two games to one.

None of it is rocket science. The AL West is immensely competitive with the Rangers and Angels (30-27) returning to relevancy and the Astros (32-23) remaining as the team to beat. The rest of the league is crowded as the Mariners are currently sixth in the wild card race with Boston (28-27) just a half-game behind them. Hovering around .500 won’t cut it forever, and there’s no better time to get hot than with the Rangers and Angels on deck in the next week.

Jerry Dipoto previews the Mariners’ 2023 trade deadline path

Team: mariners
61
First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Friday, June 2 @ 5:05 pm RHP Luis Castillo vs. RHP Jon Gray

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 67° | Low 46°
No game today.

Joe Fann

Seattle Mariners Bryce Miller...

Joe Fann

Fann: The Seattle Mariners finally have their Big 3 of young aces

A decade after the Seattle Mariners looked to have a Big 3 of starters coming up through the minors, they have a new trio starring in the big leagues.

10 days ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez Jarred Kelenic...

Joe Fann

Fann’s Mariners Takeaways: ESPN’s Passan on Julio, trade targets

Joe Fann details what jumped out from ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan's thoughts on the Seattle Mariners, including the scuffling Julio Rodríguez, the "vulnerable" Astros, and bats the M's could go after.

24 days ago

Seattle Mariners Bryce Miller...

Joe Fann

Fann: Bryce Miller debut allows Mariners a temporary sigh of relief

Bryce Miller twirled a masterpiece in his MLB debut for the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night, providing the M's much-needed rotation help.

30 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Kenny McIntosh...

Joe Fann

Fann: 4 takeaways from Seattle Seahawks’ 2023 draft class

Joe Fann goes through the entire Seattle Seahawks 2023 NFL Draft class and shares his four biggest takeaways, including on their two new RBs.

30 days ago

Seattle Mariners...

Joe Fann

Fann: Mariners’ Gonzales, Crawford deserve big credit for their solid starts

Joe Fann was concerned about Marco Gonzales and J.P. Crawford entering 2023, but thinks those two have been great for the Seattle Mariners.

1 month ago

Seattle Kraken...

Joe Fann

Fann: Kraken with prime opportunity to turn casual fans into diehards in playoffs

The Seattle Kraken are worthy of your attention, Joe Fann says, and they have an opportunity to continue to gain traction among casual fans.

1 month ago

Fann: Mariners still stuck in neutral with pivotal stretch next