Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners beat Pirates 6-3, win series on walkoff HR by Suárez

May 28, 2023, 4:38 PM | Updated: 5:24 pm

SEATTLE, WA - MAY 28: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with Julio Rodriguez after hitting a walk-off three-run home run against relief pitcher Robert Stephenson #43 of the Pittsburgh Pirates during the tenth inning of a game at T-Mobile Park on May 28, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Mariners won 6-3 in ten innings. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 28: Starter Marco Gonzales #7 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during the first inning of a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park on May 28, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 28: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners hit a solo home run off starting pitcher Luis L. Ortiz #48 of the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a game at T-Mobile Park on May 28, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 28: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners hit a single off starting pitcher Luis L. Ortiz #48 of the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning of a game at T-Mobile Park on May 28, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 28: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners is congratulated by Eugenio Suarez #28 after hitting a solo home run off starting pitcher Luis L. Ortiz #48 of the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a game at T-Mobile Park on May 28, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 28: Starter Luis L. Ortiz #48 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches during the second inning of a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 28, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 28: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run off starting pitcher Luis L. Ortiz #48 of the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning of a game at T-Mobile Park on May 28, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 28: Ji Hwan Bae #3 of the Pittsburgh Pirates scores a run on a sacrifice fly by Austin Hedges #18 before catcher Tom Murphy #2 of the Seattle Mariners can make a tag during the fifth inning of a game at T-Mobile Park on May 28, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 28: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run on a double by Jarred Kelenic #10 off starting pitcher Luis L. Ortiz #48 of the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning of a game at T-Mobile Park on May 28, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 28: Starter Marco Gonzales #7 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during the fifth inning of a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park on May 28, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 28: Starting pitcher Marco Gonzales #7 of the Seattle Mariners (C), is pulled from the game by manager Scott Servais, (L) during a meeting at the mound with catcher Tom Murphy #2 (2L), third baseman Eugenio Suarez #28 (3L) first baseman Ty France #23 (2R) and shortstop J.P. Crawford #3 (R) in the sixth inning of a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park on May 28, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 28: Bryan Reynolds #10 of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits an RBI triple off relief pitcher Justin Topa #48 of the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning of a game at T-Mobile Park on May 28, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 28: Bryan Reynolds #10 of the Pittsburgh Pirates scores a run on a wild pitch by relief pitcher Paul Sewald #37 of the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park on May 28, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 28: Ji Hwan Bae #3 of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrates after hitting a double off relief pitcher Trevor Gott #30 of the Seattle Mariners ninth inning of a game at T-Mobile Park on May 28, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 28: Reliever Tayler Saucedo #60 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after striking out Bryan Reynolds #10 of the Pittsburgh Pirates during the ninth inning of a game at T-Mobile Park on May 28, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Mariners won 6-3 in ten innings. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 28: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners hits a three-run home run off relief pitcher Robert Stephenson #43 of the Pittsburgh Pirates during the tenth inning of a game at T-Mobile Park on May 28, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Mariners won 6-3 in ten innings. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 28: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners hits a three-run home run off relief pitcher Robert Stephenson #43 of the Pittsburgh Pirates during the tenth inning of a game at T-Mobile Park on May 28, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Mariners won 6-3 in ten innings. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 28: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a walk-off three-run home run against relief pitcher Robert Stephenson #43 of the Pittsburgh Pirates during the tenth inning of a game at T-Mobile Park on May 28, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Mariners won 6-3 in ten innings. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 28: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners is doused with Gatorade by Teoscar Hernandez #35 after hitting a walk-off three-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the tenth inning game at T-Mobile Park on May 28, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Mariners won 6-3 in ten innings. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 28: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners dumps a bucket of water on Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners after hitting a walk-off three-run home run in the tenth inning of a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park on May 28, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Mariners won 6-3 in ten innings. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

BY


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Eugenio Suárez hit a three-run home run in the 10th inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3 on Sunday for their sixth win in seven games.

Seattle Mariners 6, Pittsburgh Pirates 3: Box score

The Mariners took a 3-1 lead with the help of solo home runs by Julio Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh, but blew it in the eighth with an error and a wild pitch that allowed the Pirates to rally to a 3-all tie. Suárez entered the 10th inning 0 for 3 before hitting his sixth homer, to deep left field off former Cincinnati Reds teammate Robert Stephenson (0-3).

“I knew Stephenson was going to come with a slider I was ready for that pitch,” Suárez said. “He left a hanger right there in my strike zone and I was ready to put it in play.”

The once NL-leading Pirates have lost four of five and have not won a series in May.

Rodríguez’s first inning shot to left field slipped over the top of left fielder Connor Joe’s glove for a 1-0 lead.

Raleigh’s third-inning blast just carried over Andrew McCutchen’s glove in right. Both homers came off Pirates rookie starter Luis Ortiz.

Kelenic made it 3-1 with an RBI double into the left-field corner in the fifth to score Crawford.

Tayler Saucedo (1-0) pitched the 10th for the win, striking out Ke’Bryan Hayes to get out of a bases-loaded jam.

“Sauce is a dog,” Seattle starter Marco Gonzales said after earning a no-decision, leaving in the sixth with a 3-1 lead.

Gonzales held the Pirates to one run on three hits and three walks over 5 2/3 innings, striking out four.

Mariners manager Scott Servais warned of the dangers of free bases before the game and pulled Gonzales in the sixth after he issued a two-out walk. But Crawford committed a one-out throwing error to put McCutchen into scoring position in the eighth before the Pirates got to the Mariners’ usually reliable bullpen later in the inning.

Bryan Reynolds cut the lead to 3-2 with an RBI triple off reliever Justin Topa into the corner in right. After a Topa strikeout to get to two outs, Paul Sewald entered the game and walked Jack Suwinski with a wild pitch, scoring Reynolds for the 3-3 tie.

Ji Hwan Bae doubled off reliever Trevor Gott, who then walked Josh Palacio with an out in the ninth. But Crawford started a 6-4-3 double play on McCutchen’s grounder to end the threat.

“We had many opportunities to extend the lead but we didn’t capitalize on it and you’re gonna have to do that to win games,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said.

Bae made a running, behind-the-head grab on Crawford’s hard-hit fly ball before crashing into the center-field wall for the third out in the ninth to send the game to extra innings.

The Mariners are three games above .500 for the first time this season and 3-5 in extra innings.

“We never quit,” Suárez said. “Even when they tied it, we still battled.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: 1B Carlos Santana left the game in the sixth inning with lumbar spine muscular tightness.

UP NEXT

Pirates: LHP Rich Hill (4-4, 4.27 ERA) opens the series at San Francisco on Monday. He’s 4-2 in his last seven starts.

Mariners: RHP Bryce Miller (4-1, 1.15) takes the mound Monday against the New York Yankees. All five of the rookie’s appearances have been quality starts.

Seattle Mariners rookie standout Bryce Miller talk about historic start

Team: mariners
60
First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Sunday, May 28 @ 1:10 pm

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 67° | Low 50°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Luis Castillo...

The Associated Press

Luis Castillo strikes out 10 as Seattle Mariners beat Pirates 5-0

Luis Castillo struck out 10 in six crisp innings, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-0 on Saturday.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Bryce Miller...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners rookie Bryce Miller chats about historic start, fastball, more

Seattle Mariners rookie Bryce Miller joined Wyman and Bob to discuss his great start to his MLB career, his fastball usage and more.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners...

The Associated Press

McCutchen sparks record-tying home run barrage, Pirates sink Mariners 11-6

Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates matched a franchise record with seven home runs in an 11-6 win over the Seattle Mariners.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners Teoscar Hernandez...

Brandon Gustafson

Morosi: Why Mariners can start to shoot up the standings

During his weekly chat with Wyman and Bob, Jon Morosi shared a few reasons he can see the Seattle Mariners making a run up the standings.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners...

The Associated Press

France hits 2 homers, Gilbert goes 8 innings as Mariners edge A’s 3-2

Ty France hit two home runs, Logan Gilbert threw eight innings of 2-run ball as the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland A's 3-2.

4 days ago

Seattle Mariners José Caballero...

Brent Stecker

How did Mariners’ 2 rookie standouts seemingly come out of nowhere?

Bryce Miller and José Caballero have been pleasant surprises for the Seattle Mariners as rookies. Jerry Dipoto dives into their amazing starts.

4 days ago

Mariners beat Pirates 6-3, win series on walkoff HR by Suárez