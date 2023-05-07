Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners dispatch Astros as Julio, Miller lead in 3-1 win

May 7, 2023, 4:35 PM | Updated: 5:39 pm

SEATTLE, WA - MAY 07: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners flips his bat after hitting a solo home run off starting pitcher Brandon Bielak #64 of the Houston Astros during the third inning of a game at T-Mobile Park on May 7, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 07: Starter Bryce Miller #50 of the Seattle Mariners delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 7, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 07: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run on an error by first baseman Jose Abreu #79 of the Houston Astros during the third inning at T-Mobile Park on May 7, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 07: Second baseman Jose Caballero #76 of the Seattle Mariners tags out Kyle Tucker #30 of the Houston Astros, who was trying to steal second base during the second inning of a game at T-Mobile Park on May 7, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 07: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners poses with a trident in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the second inning at T-Mobile Park on May 7, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 07: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners hits a solo home run off starting pitcher Brandon Bielak #64 of the Houston Astros during the third inning of a game at T-Mobile Park of a game on May 7, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 07: Second baseman Mauricio Dubon #14 of the Houston Astros turns a double play after forcing out Taylor Trammell #5 of the Seattle Mariners at second base during the fourth inning of a game at T-Mobile Park on May 7, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 07: Starting pitcher Brandon Bielak #64 of the Houston Astros, (2nd-L), meets at the mound with catcher Martin Maldonado #15 (L), first baseman Jose Abreu #79 and second baseman Mauricio Dubon #14 during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 7, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 07: Starter Bryce Miller #50 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during the second inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 7, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 07: Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring a run on a a balk by relief pitcher Matt Gage #91 of the Houston Astros during the fifth inning of a game at T-Mobile Park on May 7, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 07: Bryce Miller #50 of the Seattle Mariners delivers a pitch during the sixth inning of a game against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 7, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 07: Jose Abreu #79 of the Houston Astros scores a run in front of catcher Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners on a hit by Kyle Tucker #30 during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park on May 7, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 07: Yordan Alvarez #44 of the Houston Astros hits a single off relief pitcher Justin Topa #48 of the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park on May 7, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Mariners won 3-1. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 07: Reliever Justin Topa #48 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 7, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Mariners won 3-1. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 07: Relief pitcher Justin Topa #48 of the Seattle Mariners pumps his fist after the final out of a game against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 7, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Mariners won 3-1. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 07: Centerfielder Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners and teammate Jose Caballero #76 celebrate a victory against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 7, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Mariners won 3-1. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Bryce Miller gave up two hits over six shutout innings for his first major league win, Justin Topa worked around a leadoff single in the ninth for his first big league save and the Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros 3-1 Sunday to take two of three from the World Series champions.

Seattle Mariners 3, Houston Astros 1: Box score

First baseman José Abreu made a run-scoring error in a two-run third inning and Matt Gage committed a bases-loaded balk when he relieved in the fifth.

Held to five singles and a double, the World Series champions lost for the fourth time in five games. The Astros have lost three straight series and are 17-17.

Julio Rodríguez, in a 1-for-18 slide, hit his sixth home run of the season for the Mariners, who have won six of seven.

A week after becoming the third player in major league history to strike out 10 with no walks in his debut, the 24-year-old Miller (1-0) struck out five with a walk and held the Astros to two singles over six innings.

He induced eight swings and misses among 37 swings at his fastball, which averaged 95.8 mph.

“His fastball is very unique,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “It’s got a ton of ride on it. How he comes off the mound, how it comes out of his hand, I’m super impressed with the command of it. He threw a lot of really good fastballs on the inside part of the plate, which is kind of a step down the road.”

Miller said he got his second clubhouse celebration in a week that included mustard, mayonnaise, beer and other mysterious substances.

“My eyes were closed and I went straight to the shower,” he said.

Topa, a 32-year-old right-hander, got his first save since 2019 with Class-A Carolina. Yordan Alvarez singled on his first pitch, but Topa got Abreu to ground into a double play and threw a called third strike past Kyle Tucker.

“We played really good baseball all weekend outside of a late home run in game one,” Servais said.

Rodríguez’s 454-foot homer to left-center put Seattle ahead in the third inning.

Eugenio Suárez doubled and scored when Abreu flubbed Cal Raleigh’s routine grounder.

Astros manager Dusty Baker pulled starter Brandon Bielak (0-1) with the bases loaded in the fifth,. and Gage was called for a balk for lifting his foot off the rubber twice before throwing a pitch.

Tucker followed Abreu’s one-out double in the seventh with an RBI single against Gabe Speier.

Asked if he might consider giving some players selective rest as they continue to struggle, Baker said it’s possible.

“There’s a lot of guys that could benefit, but like I said, we’re off every six days,” Baker said. “And it’s like they don’t seem fatigued. They may be mentally fatigued, but the roster is what we have at this moment.”

BENCHES CLEARED

Both benches and bullpens cleared in the fourth when Seattle’s José Caballero and Astros catcher Martín Maldonado squared off at home plate. The two appeared to be at odds after Caballero called time on the previous pitch. After a swing and miss, Caballero faced off with Maldonado and the two exchanged words as their teammates streamed onto the field.

Story & Video: Benches clear again – more bad blood between M’s, Astros?

BAKER AND BLUE

Baker mourned the death of his friend and former competitor Vida Blue.

“That’s my partner,” Baker said. “I didn’t hit him very well. … I’ve been talking to Vida on and off for the last couple of months and he didn’t call back the other day, so I figured something was wrong. … I knew he was sick, but it’s a tough day.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: 2B Jose Altuve took batting practice for the second consecutive day. Baker said he has not yet spoken with Altuve about a timeline for a return, but that he would need a rehab assignment before rejoining the lineup. Altuve broke his right thumb during the World Baseball Classic.

Mariners: 2B Kolten Wong (wrist) was out of the lineup after rolling his wrist while making a diving stop Saturday night in the 7-5 win over the Astros.

UP NEXT

Astros: Rookie RHP Hunter Brown (3-1, 2.60), coming off his first big league loss, starts Monday’s series opener at the Los Angeles Angels and LHP Patrick Sandoval (3-1, 293).

Mariners: RHP Logan Gilbert (1-1, 4.01) brings a streak of six games with six or more strikeouts into Monday’s start against the Texas Rangers and RHP Jon Gray (1-1, 4.40).

