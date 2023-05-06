When the Seattle Mariners hosted the Houston Astros on Friday, it marked the first game in their new City Connect uniforms.

The new unis were unveiled last week, and our Mariners insider Shannon Drayer got the inside story behind the uniforms, hats, pants and various markings from M’s VP of marketing and communications Kevin Martinez. You can read that story in the link below.

Mariners City Connect Breakdown: The story behind new uniforms

The uniforms are blue with gold similar to the old Seattle Pilots unis. The team is also wearing black pants with gold piping, and the hat is blue with a black bill and gold trident upside down to resemble an “M” for Mariners.

Rather than wearing the “Northwest Green” uniforms with the teal/green hat for Friday home games, the Mariners will instead rock the City Connect uniforms every Friday they play at T-Mobile Park.

You can check out more close looks at the Mariners’ new City Connect uniforms in any of the videos below, as well as in the photo gallery at the top of this story.

The past presents the future. pic.twitter.com/gU6l4QdhpX — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 28, 2023

The new @Mariners City Connect jerseys are making their on field debut tonight and @SeattleSports is at the ballpark capturing the scenes. pic.twitter.com/sOGrMjjGjC — Seattle Sports (@SeattleSports) May 6, 2023

