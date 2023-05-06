Close
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 05: Kolten Wong #16 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after his three-run RBI double against the Houston Astros fifth inning at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 05: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners stands on deck during the third inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 05: Eugenio Suarez #28 greets manager Scott Servais #9 of the Seattle Mariners before the game against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 05: The on deck circle is seen before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 05: The necklace and City Connect uniform of Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners is seen before the game against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 05: Manager Scott Servais #9 of the Seattle Mariners looks on during batting practice before the game against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 05: Luis Castillo #58 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during the first inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 05: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners greets manager Scott Servais #9 before the game against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 05: Luis Castillo #58 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during the first inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 05: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners blows a bubble before the game against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 05: The helmets of the Seattle Mariners are seen in the dugout before the game against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 05: The Seattle Mariners City Connect logo is seen on the scoreboard before the game against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 05: Manager Scott Servais #9 of the Seattle Mariners looks on during batting practice before the game against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

When the Seattle Mariners hosted the Houston Astros on Friday, it marked the first game in their new City Connect uniforms.

The new unis were unveiled last week, and our Mariners insider Shannon Drayer got the inside story behind the uniforms, hats, pants and various markings from M’s VP of marketing and communications Kevin Martinez. You can read that story in the link below.

Mariners City Connect Breakdown: The story behind new uniforms

The uniforms are blue with gold similar to the old Seattle Pilots unis. The team is also wearing black pants with gold piping, and the hat is blue with a black bill and gold trident upside down to resemble an “M” for Mariners.

Rather than wearing the “Northwest Green” uniforms with the teal/green hat for Friday home games, the Mariners will instead rock the City Connect uniforms every Friday they play at T-Mobile Park.

You can check out more close looks at the Mariners’ new City Connect uniforms in any of the videos below, as well as in the photo gallery at the top of this story.

