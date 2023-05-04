Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Pollock, Suárez homer late, Mariners beat A’s 7-2 in 10

May 3, 2023, 11:24 PM

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 03: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners is congratulated by third base coach Manny Acta #14 after Suarez hit a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the 10th inning at RingCentral Coliseum on May 03, 2023 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 03: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the 10th inning at RingCentral Coliseum on May 03, 2023 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 03: Jose Caballero #76 of the Seattle Mariners hits an RBI single scoring AJ Pollock #8 against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum on May 03, 2023 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 03: Logan Gilbert #36 of the Seattle Mariners pitches against the Oakland Athletics in the bottom of the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum on May 03, 2023 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 03: AJ Pollock #8 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after hitting a solo home run to tie the game 2-2 against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the ninth inning at RingCentral Coliseum on May 03, 2023 in Oakland, California. The Mariners won the game 7-2. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

BY


AP staff

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Eugenio Suárez hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning after AJ Pollock tied the game with a solo home run in the ninth, and the Seattle Mariners defeated the Oakland Athletics 7-2 on Wednesday night.

Seattle Mariners 7, A’s 2: Box Score

The start was delayed 65 minutes by rain, contributing to a paltry crowd of 2,685 one night after the A’s drew 2,583.

With two outs in the 10th, Suárez drove a fastball from Adam Oller (1-1) over the wall in right-center field to give the Mariners their first lead.

Seattle then loaded the bases and J.P. Crawford added a two-run single to make it 7-2.

Pollock homered off Zach Jackson with one out in the ninth to even it at 2, his second straight game with a tying home run in the late innings.

Oakland’s bullpen was charged with a blown save for the fourth consecutive game. The A’s fell to 0-4 when leading after seven innings and have lost their first 10 series for the first time in franchise history.

The Mariners’ rally took a win away from Oakland starter JP Sears, who pitched six shutout innings with seven strikeouts. A’s starting pitchers have yet to earn a victory through 31 games, the longest streak to start a season in MLB history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Seattle starter Logan Gilbert allowed two runs on three hits in six innings, striking out six and walking two. Matt Brash (3-2) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings with two strikeouts to pick up the win.

Esteury Ruiz broke a scoreless tie in the sixth with a run-scoring double off Gilbert. Tony Kemp followed with an RBI double to make it 2-0.

José Caballero responded in the seventh with an RBI single to bring Seattle within a run. Caballero went 3 for 5 after starting his career 4 for 23.

KELENIC TOSSED

Mariners center fielder Jarred Kelenic was ejected by plate umpire Nestor Ceja after striking out swinging in the sixth. Kelenic was upset about the first called strike and was thrown out as he walked back toward the dugout. He turned around to briefly argue with Ceja before walking off the field. Kelenic was replaced by Taylor Trammell.

ROSTER MOVES

Oakland recalled OF JJ Bleday and optioned OF Conner Capel to Triple-A Las Vegas. Bleday went 0 for 4 in his A’s debut but threw out Teoscar Hernández trying to stretch a single in the sixth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Seattle Mariners: OF Julio Rodríguez returned to the lineup after missing two games with lower back soreness. He led off and went 0 for 4 with a walk. … LHP Robbie Ray underwent Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repair on his left elbow and will miss the rest of the season. Dr. Keith Meister performed the procedure in Arlington, Texas. Ray will begin his rehabilitation in two to three weeks in Arizona.

Oakland Athletics: RHP Trevor May, on the injured list due to anxiety-related issues, threw 17 pitches in a scoreless inning during a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday. Oakland manager Mark Kotsay said May will likely need another rehab outing of 25 or 30 pitches. … RHP Paul Blackburn (right middle fingernail avulsion) threw all his pitches in a bullpen session Wednesday morning. He will either throw one more bullpen or pitch in a game for Las Vegas.

UP NEXT

RHP George Kirby (2-2, 2.93 ERA) starts Thursday afternoon’s series finale for Seattle. He has allowed two runs or fewer in four consecutive starts.

Oakland counters with RHP Drew Rucinski (0-1, 4.76), who gave up five runs (three earned) in 5 2/3 innings against Cincinnati last Friday in his A’s debut.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Teoscar Hernández...

Brent Stecker

Stecker: Is cold weather a factor in Mariners’ recent slow starts?

There is a trend when you compare the temperatures the Seattle Mariners played in during good starts in 2019 and 2021 compared to slow starts the past two years.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Bryce Miller...

Brandon Gustafson

Breakdown: Bryce Miller throws most dominant SP debut in Mariners history

Bryce Miller's MLB debut for the Seattle Mariners went as well as it could have, with it being arguably the best debut by an M's starter ever.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Bryce Miller...

Joe Fann

Fann: Bryce Miller debut allows Mariners a temporary sigh of relief

Bryce Miller twirled a masterpiece in his MLB debut for the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night, providing the M's much-needed rotation help.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Bryce Miller...

The Associated Press

Bryce Miller dominates in debut, Mariners come back to beat A’s 2-1

Bryce Miller struck out 10 in six innings, allowing one run and two hits, and the Seattle Mariners broke up a no-hit bid in the eighth to beat the A's 2-1.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Tommy La Stella Scott Servais...

Brent Stecker

Mariners DFA Tommy La Stella, call up top SP prospect Bryce Miller

The Seattle Mariners have designated veteran Tommy La Stella for assignment to make room for rookie starting pitcher Bryce Miller.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Teoscar Hernández...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Bob’s Mariners Breakdown: Making sense of tough 1st month

Bob Stelton digs into the disappointing first month of the 2022 Seattle Mariners season in his latest breakdown video for Seattle Sports.

2 days ago

