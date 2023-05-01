Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Kraken hang on in Game 7 to eliminate defending champion Avs

Apr 30, 2023, 9:48 PM | Updated: 11:02 pm

DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 30: The Seattle Kraken celebrate their win against the Colorado Avalanche in Game Seven of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 30, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer deflects a shot in the second period of Game 7 of an NHL first-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 30: Nathan MacKinnon #29 of the Colorado Avalanche checks Ryan Donato #9 of the Seattle Kraken in the first period in Game Seven of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 30, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 30: The Seattle Kraken celebrate the first goal by Oliver Bjorkstrand against the Colorado Avalanche in the second period in Game Seven of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 30, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 30: Jaden Schwartz #17 of the Seattle Kraken looks for an opening against the Colorado Avalanche in Game Seven of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 30, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 30: Oliver Bjorkstrand #22 of the Seattle Kraken fires a shot against Samuel Girard #49 of the Colorado Avalanche in Game Seven of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 30, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 30: Devon Toews #7 of the Colorado Avalanche fights for the puck against Jaden Schwartz #17 of the Seattle Kraken in the first period in Game Seven of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 30, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 30: Yanni Gourde #37 of the Seattle Kraken advances the puck against the Colorado Avalanche in Game Seven of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 30, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BY


AP staff

DENVER (AP) — The Seattle Kraken converged from all points on the ice to the same spot — Philipp Grubauer’s net.

A fitting gathering place to celebrate another first for this young franchise.

Grubauer was stellar in stopping 33 shots, Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice and the Kraken eliminated the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche with a 2-1 win in Game 7 on Sunday night.

Seattle Kraken 2, Colorado Avalanche 1: Stats

The Kraken became the first expansion team to beat the reigning Stanley Cup champs in their inaugural playoff series, according to NHL Stats.

“A great accomplishment,” said Kraken forward Yanni Gourde, who had two assists. “Our fans have been amazing. They deserve this.”

Bjorkstrand scored one goal on a fortuitous deflection — the puck hit off a stick and glove — and another with a liner past goaltender Alexandar Georgiev that clanged off the post. Seattle grabbed the lead in every game in the series.

Next up for the second-year Kraken is a second-round series against the Stars that opens in Dallas on Tuesday night. Seattle was 1-1-1 against Dallas in the regular season.

The Kraken take a heap of momentum with them, too.

“It gives them that check mark of success,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said.

Mikko Rantanen was credited with a power-play goal for Colorado after a shot by Nathan MacKinnon clipped him and went in. MacKinnon appeared to score early in the third period to tie it at 2, but Seattle challenged the play and the goal was disallowed due to Colorado being offside.

Seattle’s video crew turned in an MVP-caliber performance all series.

The Avalanche pulled Georgiev with under 2 minutes remaining but couldn’t get the equalizer. It allowed the Kraken to accomplish another franchise first — a series-clinching celebration.

“Lots more to come from our group,” Grubauer said. “That was only series one.”

Colorado has now lost its last six Game 7s. The last time the Avalanche won a winner-take-all Game 7 was 2002, when they beat San Jose 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Hall of Fame forward Peter Forsberg.

Both teams lost players for the series due to hard hits. Jared McCann didn’t play again after taking a hit from Cale Makar along the boards in Game 4, which drew a one-game suspension (Game 5) for the Avalanche defenseman. Colorado was without Andrew Cogliano for Game 7 after he suffered a fracture in his neck following a hit along the boards from Kraken forward Jordan Eberle, who didn’t face supplemental discipline.

Brock & Salk react to Makar’s ‘dirty’ hit on McCann, how Kraken handled it

MacKinnon energized the crowd with what looked like a tying goal. But it was taken off the board following a challenge as Artturi Lehkonen was ruled in the zone before the puck entered.

It’s the second time this series the Kraken have used a challenge to negate an Avalanche score.

The Kraken also deflated the capacity crowd by doing what they’ve done in every game this series — score first.

“This is a really good hockey team,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said of the Kraken. “The one thing they were that we weren’t in the series was consistent.”

Held without a goal all series coming in, Bjorkstrand was credited with a goal in the second period that glanced the stick of Alex Newhook and then off the glove of Ben Meyers and into the goal. Bjorkstrand scored again nearly four minutes later on a breakaway down the side to make it 2-0.

Bjorkstrand nearly had a hat trick but his shot late in the game hit the post.

“I didn’t want to go out and not being able to sleep at night because I didn’t perform well,” Bjorkstrand explained. “Some nights you just kind of feel the puck better and I feel like this is just one of those nights.”

With 27.3 seconds left in the second period, MacKinnon lined a shot that glanced off Rantanen and went by Grubauer. MacKinnon’s assist on the play was his 100th career playoff point. He joins the company of Joe Sakic (188) and Forsberg (159) as the only Avalanche players to reach the 100-point milestone in the postseason.

Georgiev finished with 25 saves.

Grubauer was sensational in the first period against his former team. He stopped 16 shots to set the tone for the evening.

From Denver Sports: After choking with Avs, Grubauer robs them in Game 7

The banged-up Avalanche were missing forwards Darren Helm (upper body), Cogliano and Valeri Nichushkin (personal reasons), along with defenseman Josh Manson (lower body) in Game 7.

They’ve been without captain Gabriel Landeskog all season after he underwent knee surgery in October.

“Tough year overall,” MacKinnon said. “Obviously, during the season, we’re going to say all of the right things, but it’s hard missing the guys. … We played a really great game, just couldn’t find the back of the net.”

AROUND THE ICE

Seattle Kraken forward Tye Kartye turned 22 on Sunday. … Forward Yanni Gourde had two assists. … Colorado finished 2 for 18 on the power play in the series.

Moving on: Seattle Kraken make more history with Game 7 win over Avs

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken Oliver Bjorkstrand...

Brent Stecker

Moving on: Kraken beat Avs in Game 7 to make more history

The Seattle Kraken made history on their way to their first Stanley Cup Playoffs berth. But they didn't make it that far just to make it that far.

23 hours ago

Seattle Kraken Avalanche Andrew Cogliano...

The Associated Press

Report: Avs F Cogliano out indefinitely after neck fracture vs Kraken

Colorado Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano suffered a fracture in his neck during Game 6 against the Seattle Kraken on Friday, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

23 hours ago

Seattle Kraken Avs...

The Associated Press

Preview: For Kraken, it’s make history or go home in Game 7

The Seattle Kraken still have a chance to become the first team to beat the reigning Stanley Cup champions while playing its first playoff series in franchise history.

2 days ago

The Colorado Avalanche celebrate a goal against the Seattle Kraken on April 28, 2023. (Steph Chambe...

The Associated Press

Defending champ Avs force Game 7 with 4-1 win over Kraken

Mikko Rantanen scored his seventh goal of the playoffs and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 4-1 on Friday to force a Game 7.

3 days ago

Seattle Kraken Philipp Grubauer Yanni Gourde...

The Associated Press

NHL Playoffs: Seattle Kraken have defending champs on the ropes

All eyes are on the Seattle Kraken, who are a win away from becoming the first team to knock out a reigning Stanley Cup champion in its first playoff appearance.

3 days ago

Seattle Kraken Daniel Sprong...

The Associated Press

Seattle Kraken believe return to normalcy has helped fuel success

The changes from Year 1 to Year 2 for the Seattle Kraken have been significant. One of the biggest on and off the ice has simply been normalcy.

4 days ago

Kraken hang on in Game 7 to eliminate defending champion Avs