SEATTLE KRAKEN

Report: Avs F Cogliano out indefinitely after neck fracture vs Kraken

Apr 30, 2023, 12:47 PM | Updated: 1:01 pm

Seattle Kraken Avalanche Andrew Cogliano...

Kraken C Morgan Geekie clears the puck as Avalanche C Andrew Cogliano trips near the goal on April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

BY


AP staff

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano suffered a fracture in his neck during Game 6 against the Seattle Kraken on Friday, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

Preview: For Kraken, it’s make history or go home in Game 7

Cogliano is sidelined indefinitely, according to the person who spoke to the AP on Saturday night on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the injury.

Cogliano was hit into the boards from behind by Kraken forward Jordan Eberle. He went to the locker room as Eberle served a penalty for boarding.

Cogliano later returned to a game that Colorado won 4-1 to tie the first-round series at 3-3. Game 7 is Sunday in Denver.

More on Cogliano’s injury from Denver Sports

Eberle was not given a hearing for supplemental discipline. Colorado saw defenseman Cale Makar suspended for Game 5 after his hit on Jared McCann.

Sportsnet first reported Cogliano’s injury and status that he’s out indefinitely.

The 35-year-old Cogliano was an instrumental piece in the franchise’s third Stanley Cup championship last season. He brings grit, tenacity and experience to the ice for the banged-up Avalanche. His 120 career playoff games are the most of any current Avalanche player.

Colorado is already without captain Gabriel Landeskog, who has been sidelined all season after knee surgery. They’re also missing Valeri Nichushkin for personal reasons. Nichushkin has not played since Game 2, on April 20, when he scored in Colorado’s 3-2 victory.

Friday: Defending champ Avs force Game 7 with 4-1 win over Kraken

