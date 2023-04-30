Close
Preview: For Kraken, it’s make history or go home in Game 7

Apr 30, 2023, 11:37 AM

Avalanche LW J.T. Compher dives for the puck next to the Kraken's Adam Larsson on April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

BY


AP staff

The Seattle Kraken weren’t able to clinch at home, but they still have a chance to become the first team to knock out the reigning Stanley Cup champions by winning the first playoff series in franchise history.

Defending champ Avs force Game 7 with 4-1 win over Kraken

Seattle was outshot 39-23 in Game 6 on Friday and outplayed by the more seasoned Colorado Avalanche in the franchise-first chance at eliminating an opponent and moving on. Now the Kraken don’t have a lot of time to regroup, with only one more opportunity: Game 7 at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Denver.

“Just play like it’s any other game,” Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn said. “Every play counts. You just have to be mentally focused every time you’re out there.”

Coach Dave Hakstol said he knows what his team is and where it’s at, adding, “I know we’re ready to go.”

From Denver Sports: Avs’ Coglliano out indefinitely after fracturing neck in Game 6

The Avalanche certainly are, with much of their core back from the title run last year. Players have talked about how the 2022 playoffs showed the importance of mental strength, and they showed it by going into Seattle and winning convincingly.

But to avoid getting bounced in the first round, they need one more victory on Sunday.

“Feel like anytime we’ve had adversity this year, we kind of looked at it in the face and said we’re going to take it one step at a time and go right at it,” Avalanche defenseman and reigning playoff MVP Cale Makar said. “Huge character win for us (in Game 6). Hopefully it (gives) a lot of guys confidence in terms of what we’re able to do out there.”

Seattle Sports staff contributed to this post.

What ESPN NHL analysts make of Seattle Kraken pushing defending champion Avs

Preview: For Kraken, it’s make history or go home in Game 7