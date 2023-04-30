Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Raleigh rallies Mariners with 2 late HRs in 10-8 win over Blue Jays

Apr 30, 2023, 2:18 PM | Updated: 3:15 pm

Cal Raleigh celebrates a homer in the eighth inning of the Mariners' win on April 30, 2023. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images) TORONTO, ON - APRIL 30: Taylor Trammell #5 of the Seattle Mariners hits a grand slam in the first inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on April 30, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images) TORONTO, ON - APRIL 30: Taylor Trammell #5 of the Seattle Mariners hits a grand slam in the first inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on April 30, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images) TORONTO, ON - APRIL 30: Taylor Trammell #5 of the Seattle Mariners runs out a grand slam in the first inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on April 30, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images) TORONTO, ON - APRIL 30: Taylor Trammell #5 of the Seattle Mariners is welcomed back to the dugout by Eugenio Suarez #28 and Julio Rodriguez #44 to celebrate after hitting a grand slam in the first inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on April 30, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images) TORONTO, ON - APRIL 30: Bo Bichette #11 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a three-run home run in the secondt inning of their MLB game against the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre on April 30, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images) TORONTO, ON - APRIL 30: Bo Bichette #11 of the Toronto Blue Jays runs out a three-run home run in the second inning of their MLB game against the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre on April 30, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images) TORONTO, ON - APRIL 30: Marco Gonzales #7 of the Seattle Mariners pitches in the first inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on April 30, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images) TORONTO, ON - APRIL 30: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after bobbling a throw to miss the tag at first base in the first inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on April 30, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images) TORONTO, ON - APRIL 30: Chris Bassitt #40 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the first inning of their MLB game against the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre on April 30, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images) TORONTO, ON - APRIL 30: Chris Bassitt #40 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts as he pitches in the first inning of their MLB game against the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre on April 30, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images) TORONTO, ON - APRIL 30: Kolten Wong #16 of the Seattle Mariners makes a late throw to first to miss the double play as Daulton Varsho #25 of the Toronto Blue Jays is forced out at second in the second inning of their MLB game at Rogers Centre on April 30, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images) TORONTO, ON - APRIL 30: Bo Bichette #11 of the Toronto Blue Jays tags Taylor Trammell #5 of the Seattle Mariners as he's caught stealing second base in the fourth inning of their MLB game at Rogers Centre on April 30, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images) TORONTO, ON - APRIL 30: Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates a solo home-run in the dugout during the sixth inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on April 30, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images) TORONTO, ON - APRIL 30: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners tosses the bat as he hits a two-run home-run during the tenth inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on April 30, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images) TORONTO, ON - APRIL 30: Paul Sewald #37 of the Seattle Mariners reacts to a catch in the outfield off the bat of Danny Jansen #9 of the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning of their MLB game at Rogers Centre on April 30, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images) TORONTO, ON - APRIL 30: Cal Raleigh #29, Kolten Wong #16, and J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners celebrate alongside their team after their victory over the Toronto Blue Jays at the end of the tenth inning of their MLB game at Rogers Centre on April 30, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

AP staff

TORONTO (AP) — Cal Raleigh hit two of the Seattle Mariners’ four home runs, including a tiebreaking shot in the 10th inning, and they rallied to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-8 Sunday, snapping a four-game losing streak.

Seattle Mariners 10, Toronto Blue Jays 8: Box score

Toronto was one strike away from completing a three-game sweep and extending its winning streak to seven, but Mariners shortstop J.P Crawford hit a game-tying single off Yimi Garcia in the ninth.

“Definitely a big win for us,” Crawford said. “Hopefully it could be a little spark to the forest fire.”

Raleigh won it with a two-run shot off Zach Pop (1-1), scoring automatic runner Eugenio Suárez. It was the third multi-homer game of Raleigh’s career and his first this season. He also hit a two-run homer off Anthony Bass in the eighth.

Taylor Trammell and Tesocar Hernández also homered for the Mariners, who won for the first time in six extra-inning games this season.

“When you’re down like we were, it’s easy to pack it in and say ‘Hey, it’s not our time up here in Toronto,’” manager Scott Servais said. “Our guys didn’t do that. Credit to them.”

Paul Sewald (2-0) worked one inning for the win and Canadian Matt Brash pitched the 10th for his first career save, ending it by retiring Vladimir Guerrero to strand a pair of runners.

“Just a really good win for us,” Brash said.

Seattle is no stranger to comeback wins in Canada. Last October the Mariners overcame an 8-1 deficit to win Game 2 of their wild card series with Toronto, sweeping the Blue Jays out of the postseason.

“There’s something about this place,” Brash said.

Bo Bichette hit a 460-foot home run and Matt Chapman had three hits but Toronto couldn’t hold on.

Seattle jumped out to a 4-0 lead when Trammell, who was activated off the injured list before the game, hit a grand slam in the first inning.

Trammell’s homer, his first, gave the Mariners more runs with one swing than they had scored in the previous three games combined. Seattle lost 1-0 at Philadelphia on Thursday, then lost 3-2 Friday and 1-0 Saturday.

Trammell also made a tough catch in four territory in the ninth inning.

Chapman halved the deficit with a two-run double off Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales in the bottom of the first, and Bichette put the Blue Jays in front with a mammoth homer in the second.

Bichette’s homer, his sixth, came off the bat at 113 miles per hour. It landed in the center field party deck, denting the wall where it touched down.

Danny Jansen hit an RBI double in the third and Santiago Espinal followed with a two-run single, putting Toronto up 8-4.

Fans cheered when former Blue Jays slugger Hernández cut it to 8-5 with a solo shot in the sixth, his seventh.

They weren’t cheering when Raleigh made it 8-7 by connecting off Bass.

“Everyone’s going to have a bad day,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “Today was missed spots and probably some pitch selection that could have been a little bit different.”

Seattle tied it in the ninth when Tommy LaStella drew a leadoff walk against right-hander Yimi Garcia. Pinch runner Jose Caballero advanced on a ground ball and scored on Crawford’s two-out single.

WOAH, CANADA

In seven career games north of the border, Raleigh is 9 for 27 with a double, five home runs and 10 RBI.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: OF Julio Rodríguez hit in the cage before the game but was held out of the starting lineup. Rodríguez left in the sixth inning Saturday because of a sore lower back. Seattle is off Monday. … RHP Easton McGee, who took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in his first big league start Saturday, was placed on the 15-day injured list because of a strained forearm.

ROSTER MOVES

Toronto acquired C Tyler Heineman from Pittsburgh in exchange for INF Vinny Capra and assigned him to Triple-A Buffalo. To make room on the 40-man roster, OF Jordan Luplow was assigned to Triple-A.

TECH CRUNCH

Blue Jays RHP Chris Bassitt, apparently upset at a pair of calls that went against him in the first inning, smashed a tablet on the dugout bench between innings.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Logan Gilbert (1-1 4.23) starts Tuesday as the Mariners begin a three-game series at Oakland. RHP Mason Miller (0-1, 6.48) starts for the Athletics.

Blue Jays: José Berríos starts Monday as Toronto opens a four-game series in Boston. RHP Corey Kluber (1-4, 6.75) goes for the Red Sox.

Who is José Caballero, the Seattle Mariners rookie earning time at 2B?

