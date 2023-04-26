Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Kelenic, Hernández homer to lead Mariners past Phillies 5-3

Apr 25, 2023, 6:51 PM

BY


AP staff

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jarred Kelenic hit a solo home run, double and single, Teoscar Hernández also went deep and the Seattle Mariners opened a nine-game trip with a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

Seattle Mariners 5, Philadelphia Phillies 3: Box Score

Jose Caballero and J.P. Crawford also drove in runs for the Seattle Mariners.

Edmundo Sosa homered for the defending NL champion Phillies, who had won three in a row and were trying to reach .500 for the first time this season.

Marco Gonzales (2-0) gave up one run on four hits in five innings. Gonzales’ start was moved up a day after scheduled starter Logan Gilbert experienced muscle spasms in his right pitching shoulder during a throwing session on Sunday. Gilbert felt better on Tuesday, but the Mariners pushed him back a day as a precaution.

Paul Sewald gave up a run in the ninth, but recorded his seventh save.

Kelenic staked Seattle to a 1-0 lead in the fifth with a one-out solo shot to deep right-center field off Bailey Falter (0-4). It was Kelenic’s seventh homer of the season and third in as many games.

Falter gave up three earned runs on six hits in six innings.

The Mariners took a 4-1 lead in the sixth on Hernández’s two-run drive to left.

The Phillies threatened in the sixth, loading the bases with one out against right-hander Matt Brash. But first baseman Ty France made a stellar diving stop on Alec Bohm’s hard liner and got the second out at second base to prevent a possible big inning for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber scored on the play to pull Philadelphia within 4-2, but Brash fanned Sosa to end the frame and prevent further damage.

STILL STREAKING

Seattle’s Eugenio Suárez extended his on-base streak to a career-high 20 consecutive games with a sixth-inning double.

Philadelphia’s Brandon Marsh also made it 20 straight games, reaching base with a seventh-inning single.

DOG DAYS OF APRIL?

The Phillies sold more than 61,000 hot dogs on dollar-dog night that helped draw a sellout crowd of 42,323 on a cool, beautiful spring evening in Philadelphia.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: INF/OF Dylan Moore received a cortisone shot during a follow-up on Tuesday to the Philadelphia doctor who performed his offseason core surgery. Moore has not appeared in a game this season.

Phillies: OF Bryce Harper (Tommy John surgery right elbow) took live batting practice and ran the bases again prior to Tuesday’s game. Harper could be back hitting as DH as soon as early May. … LHP Ranger Suárez (left elbow strain) threw a bullpen session on Tuesday and is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment on Thursday at Double-A Reading. … Right-handed reliever Nick Nelson (left hamstring strain) also is scheduled to rehab at Double-A Reading on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Gilbert (1-1, 3.57) opposes Phillies RHP Taijuan Walker (2-1, 3.80) in the second game of the three-game series on Wednesday night.

24
