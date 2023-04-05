Kraken Playoffs Update: How they can clinch first postseason

The playoff push for the Seattle Kraken is nearly complete. In fact, the franchise could clinch its first Stanley Cup Playoffs berth in just its second season of existence before the weekend.

It’s been a big week for the Kraken already, who blew out the lowly Arizona Coyotes 8-1 on Monday and followed up the next night by rallying for a 5-2 win over the rival Canucks in Vancouver. And it may only get bigger on Thursday.

Following those first two wins of the week, the Kraken are 43-26-8 for 94 points in the standings with five games to go. That puts Seattle five points ahead of the Winnipeg Jets for the first of two wild cards in the Western Conference, but even more importantly seven points in front of the Calgary Flames, who are the first team on the outside of the playoff picture looking in.

So what do the Kraken need to do to clinch a spot in the postseason? Let’s break it down.

The points

Simply put, the highest amount of points in the standings that Calgary can finish the year with is 95. The Flames (36-27-15, 87 points) have four games left to play, and with each win counting for two points, there is a maximum of eight points left available to them.

So it’s as easy as a Kraken win over their final five games (the first of which is another meeting with the Coyotes at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday night) or a non-overtime Flames loss in their final four contests? It is to eliminate Calgary from contention, but that’s not the full story.

The Flames aren’t the only team Seattle needs to worry about, because the Nashville Predators (39-30-8, 86 points) have five games to go and can finish with 96 points if they win out. The Kraken own the tiebreaker over Nashville, though, so a single Kraken win or Predators loss would wrap it up for Seattle.

How soon can the Kraken clinch?

How about Thursday night? That do anything for you?

First, Calgary is at Winnipeg at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Then the Predators face Carolina, who lead the Metropolitan Division and have the second-best record in all of the NHL, at 5 p.m. Thursday, while the Kraken and Coyotes will hit the ice at 7:30 p.m. the same night.

If Calgary and Nashville each lose their next games and Seattle takes care of business against Arizona, that will wrap it up.

How likely is it that the Kraken make the playoffs?

Very likely, but still not a guarantee.

The good news is Seattle has a immediately favorable schedule ahead with two more games against Arizona still to go, which are the aforementioned Thursday contest and a road game in Phoenix on Monday. And in between those two games, the Kraken will host Chicago at 7 p.m. Saturday, and the Blackhawks have an even worse record than the Coyotes at 25-46-6 for 56 points.

If Seattle doesn’t clinch by then, though, things might get a bit uncomfortable because it finishes the season with back-to-back games against the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights (48-22-8, 104 points). Besides, if the Kraken want to clinch in front of the home fans on the Climate Pledge Arena ice – and who wouldn’t want that? – their best chances are Thursday and Saturday.

