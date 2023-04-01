Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports
BUMP AND STACY

Justin Hollander: What makes the Mariners a 2023 World Series contender

Apr 1, 2023, 3:03 PM
Mariners...
The Seattle Mariners celebrate their 3-0 win against the Cleveland Guardians on March 30, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
BY
Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Mariners checked a very important box last year by ending their lengthy playoff drought.

Next on the list? Make it to the franchise’s first World Series.

Brock & Salk: The most important developments from Mariners’ opener

The M’s are coming off back-to-back 90-win seasons and have arguably their best roster in decades. Is Seattle really a World Series-caliber team?

“Yes, I absolutely believe that,” Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said before Thursday’s opening day win over Cleveland during an interview with Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy.

Hollander dove into why he thinks the Mariners really are a World Series contender in 2023.

As you might expect, Hollander started with the team’s pitching.

“I see a dominant starting pitching rotation, which is the No. 1 thing I think you need in the playoffs,” he said. “You need to go miss bats, you need to go deep into games in the postseason. Outs are really hard to get in the postseason. We have a frontline group of starting pitching who can carry us deep into the postseason. I see a bullpen with guys that do it in different ways and also have wipeout potential from top to bottom. It’s a really deep and diverse group.”

The M’s have been carried by their pitching the last two years and while the lineup put up more runs in 2022 than it did in 2021, Seattle was 18th in runs scored last season.

Due both to some additions as well as the expected growth of young players, Hollander thinks the Mariners have a lineup that does what World Series teams do.

“I see a lineup that’s anchored by stars at up the middle positions – Cal Raleigh and Julio (Rodríguez) specifically – guys who are among the best at their position,” he said. “And I see a bunch of other position players who do things that you need to do in the postseason, which is take your walks and hit homers.

“I’m excited about our group, and I absolutely think we could win the World Series this year.”

Hollander thinks a key addition to the lineup should help the Mariners in 2023, too.

“I think (Teoscar Hernández) was probably that move in the offseason. It was the first thing we did, but it was also something that we viewed as impactful and something that we needed, which is a middle-of-the-order banger and somebody who could pick up all of those RBIs that Julio is going to put on the table for him, that Ty (France) will put on the table for him, obviously adding Kolten (Wong), who will hit at the top of the order as well,” he said. “That group together, we needed to improve our explosiveness on offense and we really feel like we did that with Teo.”

Listen to the conversation at this link or in the player below.

Mariners place LHP Robbie Ray on IL after rocky 1st start of 2023

Bump & Stacy Show

First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Saturday, April 1 @ 6:40 pm

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Showers And Thunderstorms
High 49° | Low 37°
No game today.

Bump and Stacy

Seahawks Dre'Mont Jones...
Stacy Rost

Rost: What Seahawks’ moves in free agency tell us about their 2023 plans

Actions speak louder than words. So, when it comes to the Seahawks’ moves in free agency, what does that tell us about their 2023 plans?
2 days ago
Mariners J.P. Crawford Ty France...
SeattleSports.com Staff

The hottest Mariners takes for the 2023 season from Seattle Sports

How good will the Mariners be, and who will be leading them along the way? We've collected our hottest M's takes from the Seattle Sports pit.
3 days ago
Seahawks Jalen Carter...
Brandon Gustafson

NFL Network’s Brooks: Seahawks taking Jalen Carter could be ‘mutually beneficial’

The Seahawks have been seen as a landing spot for Georgia DT Jalen Carter. Bucky Brooks thinks it's a move that makes sense for both sides.
4 days ago
Seahawks Kenneth Walker III...
Stacy Rost

Rost: 3 biggest questions Seahawks face to complete their roster

The Seahawks have made several moves already to improve, but there are still question marks both on their roster and with the cap situation.
5 days ago
Seahawks Evan Brown...
Brandon Gustafson

Ray Roberts: Seahawks appear to upgrade at center with Evan Brown

After taking a closer look at new Seahawks center Evan Brown, former NFL offensive lineman Ray Roberts is intrigued by his potential.
7 days ago
Seahawks Draft Jalin Hyatt...
Brandon Gustafson

Seahawks Draft: The All-American WR that’s still being slept on

One potential Seahawks draft pick who Michael Bumpus thinks deserves more love is Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt, a 2022 All-American.
7 days ago
Justin Hollander: What makes the Mariners a 2023 World Series contender