Bumpus: Why a Seahawks-Bobby Wagner reunion appears unlikely

The Seahawks need help at inside linebacker, and the greatest player at that position in franchise history is a free agent.

That would be Bobby Wagner, the nine-time All-Pro linebacker who played in Seattle for 10 years before being released last offseason and ultimately signing with the LA Rams.

But Wagner is again a free agent after being released by the Rams, and with the Seahawks needing an inside linebacker, a reunion seems to make sense for both sides. Heck, general manager John Schneider has said the Hawks and Wagner have discussed a reunion.

But former NFL receiver Michael Bumpus doesn’t see it happening, as he explained during Friday’s Bump and Stacy on Seattle Sports.

“I don’t think it’s gonna happen. I think that the Hawks don’t have the money. They just don’t have the money,” he said.

After making a number of moves, including re-signing QB Geno Smith and signing defensive linemen Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed, the Seahawks currently have just over $12 million in available cap space, per OverTheCap. It should be noted that a lot of that money needs to be saved for the upcoming NFL Draft, in which Seattle will pick four times in the first two rounds. Money is also needed for bonuses, paying for players on injured reserve or PUP, and more.

Bumpus pointed to Lavonte David, who, like Wagner, is an All-Pro inside linebacker who was drafted in the second round in 2012.

David signed a one-year deal with $7 million guaranteed to stay in Tampa Bay this offseason.

“And I think that’s what Bobby is going to want, and he should want that. That’s where he is in his career,” Bumpus said. “And what you do (when looking for) a contract is you go across the league and you compare and contrast, you look at someone who was drafted in the same draft that Bobby was and who is around the same age and is about the same player, so that’s what he’s going to require. So I look at that alone, and I go, unless Bobby really wants to be a Seahawk, unless he really wants to end his career here and take a massive pay cut, I just don’t see it happening.”

Additionally, Bumpus felt Schneider didn’t sound too optimistic about Wagner re-signing during his Thursday interview with Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob.

Schneider said the recent signing of inside linebacker Devin Bush doesn’t mean a reunion with Wagner is off the board, and also said this:

“We’ve been talking to Bobby, and what I can tell you is we’ll see what shakes out, see how this goes, … You know how much respect we have for Bobby. … He had a great season this last year. We’ll continue to speak with him and stay in touch and see how this goes.”

“I just don’t see it happening,” Bumpus said. “I would love to see 54 back over here, but it comes down to money, and we ain’t got it.”

