UW Huskies, Gonzaga add 4 years to men’s basketball series

The UW Huskies and Gonzaga Bulldogs have to agreed to continue their rivalry in men’s basketball through the 2023-24 season.

A four-year extension has been added to the series, ensuring that the upcoming 2019-20 season won’t be the last time for the foreseeable future that the top two men’s basketball programs in Washington state meet on the hardcourt.

Gonzaga and Washington played each other for the first time in 10 years during the 2016-17 season after agreeing to an initial four-year series.

The Zags have won the last five meetings between the two teams, including an 81-79 nail-biter in Spokane last year. UW is ahead in the all-time series, however, with a 29-18 record.

