Shane Wright scores in Kraken return as Seattle beats Sharks 4-2

Apr 1, 2024, 10:38 PM

Seattle Kraken Shane Wright Jordan Eberle...

Shane Wright and Seattle Kraken teammate Jordan Eberle after a goal on April 1, 2024. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Former first-round NHL Draft pick Shane Wright scored in his return to the Seattle Kraken, who beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Monday night.

Seattle Kraken 4, San Jose Sharks 2: Box score

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored his 20th goal of the season and added an assist, Jordan Eberle had an assist for his 700th NHL point, and Jared McCann and Matty Beniers added goals for Seattle.

Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves to earn the win.

Wright, recalled from Coachella Valley of the AHL earlier Monday, scored his first goal of the season and the second of his career.

Fabian Zetterlund had a goal and an assist for San Jose, which lost for the 19th time in its last 21 games. Klim Kostin also scored for the Sharks, and Mikael Granlund had an assist to extend his point streak to five games. Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 28 saves.

Beniers started the scoring 29 seconds into the first period, giving him goals in three straight games.

Tye Kartye appeared to score Seattle’s second goal a few minutes later, but the Sharks successfully challenged that the play was offside.

Bjorkstrand then made it 2-0 with 8:34 left in the first period.

Zetterlund answered for the Sharks less than three minutes later on the power play, scoring his 21st goal of the year.

The Kraken regained a two-goal lead late in the first on Wright’s goal.

Kostin brought San Jose back within one at 5:01 of the second period when he deflected Marc-Edouard Vlasic’s point shot past Grubauer.

The score remained 3-2 until the final seconds of the game, when McCann scored an empty-netter for his 28th goal of the year.

Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn returned to the lineup and recorded an assist after missing 12 games with an upper-body injury.

UP NEXT

Seattle Kraken: At Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

San Jose Sharks: Host Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Seattle Sports staff made additions to this post.

