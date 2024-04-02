Close
Texas Rangers All-Star 3B Josh Jung fractures right wrist

Apr 1, 2024, 9:45 PM | Updated: 10:10 pm

Josh Jung of the Texas Rangers is checked out by a trainer on April 1, 2024. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung fractured his right wrist on a strange strike in the ninth inning of Monday night’s 9-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Jung, and All-Star last season, was hit by a Phil Maton pitch while swinging and was replaced by Josh Smith to finish the plate appearance. The two batters before Jung had been hit by pitches from Maton.

Texas manager Bruce Bochy had no timetable for how long Jung will be out.

“I just feel horrible for him,” Bochy said. “He’s had such tough luck on this thing as far as the injuries and it puts a damper on this one. He’ll be back.”

Jung, who missed time during spring training with a calf strain, homered and drove in four runs before leaving the game.

The 26-year-old fractured his left thumb last season on a 110 mph liner off the bat of Jorge Sloer that bounced out his glove. Jung recovered to start a double play.

Texas Rangers All-Star 3B Josh Jung fractures right wrist