SEATTLE KRAKEN

Kraken snap 8-game slide with 4-0 win over skidding Ducks

Mar 26, 2024, 10:08 PM

Seattle Kraken Anaheim Ducks...

Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord makes a stop against Anaheim on March 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)

(AP Photo/Jason Redmond)

BY MARK MOSCHETTI


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Eeli Tolvanan and Matty Beniers each had a goal and an assist, and the Seattle Kraken halted an eight-game losing streak by beating the Anaheim Ducks 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Seattle Kraken 4, Anaheim Ducks 0: Box score

Jordan Eberle and Oliver Bjorkstrand also scored for Seattle (29-29-13). Eberle’s goal was the 299th of his career and 17th this season.

Joey Daccord made 13 saves in his third shutout for the Kraken, who went 0-6-2 in the previous eight games — seriously dimming their playoff hopes. Seattle also went 0-6-2 from Nov. 24 to Dec. 10 this season.

The Ducks (24-44-4), already eliminated from playoff contention, lost for the ninth time in 10 games.

Anaheim goalie John Gibson stopped 32 shots.

Tolvanan put the Kraken up 1-0 at 7:50 of the first period. Beniers dug out the puck from behind the net and found Tolvanen at the top of the crease, and he scooped it past Gibson.

Eberle scored on the power play at 16:51, firing a shallow shot that deflected off Gibson’s stick and behind him into the other side of the net.

That marked the first time in four games the Kraken managed more than one goal. Their previous multi-goal game was a 6-2 home loss to Buffalo on March 18.

Bjorkstrand scored on a power play at 5:08 of the second. Beniers made it 4-0 at the 15:55 mark.

UP NEXT

The teams meet again Thursday night in Seattle.

Kraken snap 8-game slide with 4-0 win over skidding Ducks