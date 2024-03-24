Close
GONZAGA

Back home for NCAAs, Gonzaga women roll past UC Irvine 75-56

Mar 23, 2024, 7:23 PM

Gonzaga women Yvonne Ejim NCAA Tournament...

Gonzaga forward Yvonne Ejim pulls down a rebound in a 2024 NCAA Tournament game. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

BY JOSH WRIGHT


The Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Yvonne Ejim had 25 points and 14 rebounds and the No. 4 seed Gonzaga women overcame a slow start to roll past UC Irvine 75-56 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

Gonzaga Bulldogs 75, UC Irvine Anteaters 56: Box score

The Bulldogs (31-3) rallied from an 11-point first-half deficit and led by as many as 26 points in the fourth quarter. Kayleigh Truong added 16 points and the Zags shot 62% and scored 45 points in the second half.

Gonzaga will face No. 5 seed Utah or No. 12 seed South Dakota State in the second round on Monday.

The Bulldogs started 0-for-10 from the 3-point line and managed just 10 points in the first quarter, their lowest output in any quarter this season.

Brynna Maxwell, the Zags’ top outside shooter, shook off a slow start and sank two 3s and a long jumper to fuel a 21-2 run to end the first half and start the third quarter.

Kayleigh Truong and twin sister Kaylynne each had five assists for the Zags, who are in their seventh straight NCAA Tournament and are one win away from their first Sweet Sixteen appearance since 2015.

It was the first time the Gonzaga women hosted NCAA Tournament games on its home floor since 2013.

Nevaeh Parkinson scored 18 points and Moulayna Johnson Sidi Baba added 15 for UC Irvine.

The Anteaters (23-9) were in their first NCAA Tournament since 1995 and raced out to a 17-6 lead. Parkinson hit back-to-back buckets during the stretch, and UC Irvine’s physical defense flustered the Zags early.

The Bulldogs mounted a 10-0 run to slow the Anteaters’ early momentum and took their first lead midway through the second quarter.

UP NEXT

The Zags will get either another test from a Pac-12 school in the Utes or face the Jackrabbits for the second time this season. Gonzaga beat SDSU by 25 in December.

