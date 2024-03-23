Close
Guenther scores in OT, Coyotes send Kraken to 7th straight loss with 2-1 victory

Mar 22, 2024, 10:32 PM

Arizona's Michael Kesserline and Seattle's Will Borgen fight on March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Dylan Guenther scored on a breakaway at 4:12 of overtime to give the Arizona Coyotes a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Friday night, the Kraken’s seventh straight loss.

Arizona Coyotes 2, Seattle Kraken 1: Stats

Guenther put a wrist shot over former Arizona State goalie Joey Daccord’s glove.

Clayton Keller tied it for Arizona with 1:08 left in the regulation with his 29th goal. He tipped in a shot from Nick Bjugstad.

Karel Vejmelka made 26 saves for the Coyotes in the first of seven straight home games. They have split their last four games but have lost 19 of 25.

Kraken rookie Ryker Evans scored his first career goal to open the scoring at 7:40 of the third period, beating Vejmelka with a wrist shot from a severe angle in the left circle. He had seven assists in his previous 23 games.

The Kraken gave up two goals in the final 1:20 in a 3-1 loss at Vegas on Thursday night.

Daccord made 19 saves at 4,400-seat Mullett Arena on the Arizona State campus. Daccord played for the Sun Devils before Mullett opened.

Arizona forward Michael Carcone had an apparent tying goal disallowed midway through the third. A video review showed that Carcone kicked the puck into the net from right out in front.

The Kraken, 29th in the NHL in scoring, have only 10 goals in the last seven games.

UP NEXT

Seattle Kraken: Host Montreal on Sunday night.

Arizona Coyotes: Host Dallas on Sunday night.

