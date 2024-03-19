Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Kraken fall 6-2 to Buffalo Sabres as skid hits 5 straight

Mar 18, 2024, 10:15 PM

Seattle Kraken Adam Larsson Buffalo Sabres...

Adam Larsson of the Seattle Kraken reacts after a goal by Owen Power of the Buffalo Sabres. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY MARK MOSCHETTI


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Jeff Skinner had a hat trick, with his first goal coming during a three-goal outburst in the first six minutes to chase Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord, and the Buffalo Sabres cruised to a 6-2 victory Monday night.

Buffalo Sabres 6, Seattle Kraken 2: Box score

Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch also scored in the first period for the Sabres, who earned their first win in six tries against the third-year Kraken. With 71 points, Buffalo is four behind Washington for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot with 13 games left.

Owen Power had Buffalo’s other goal. Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 32 saves.

The three-goal barrage came after Jordan Eberle gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead just 24 seconds into the game. Matty Beniers scored on a power play late in the first but the Kraken lost their fifth straight game — all at home.

Daccord made four saves before being pulled. Phillip Grubauer came on and stopped 23 shots the rest of the way. With 68 points, Seattle is 11 out of a Western Conference playoff berth with 15 games remaining.

Just moments after Eberle put Seattle on top, Thompson tied it on a shot from just outside the top of the right circle that zipped past Daccord at the 49-second mark.

Skinner gave the Sabres a 2-1 lead at 3:56. Tuch’s shot from the top of the slot at 5:41 made it 3-1 and sent Daccord to the bench.

Skinner and Power scored 24 seconds apart midway through the second, boosting the margin to 5-2. Skinner capped his hat trick with 1:58 left in the game.

UP NEXT

Buffalo Sabres: Visit the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

Seattle Kraken: Visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night.

