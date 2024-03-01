Drayer: Mariners provide promising update on Matt Brash

The news on Matt Brash is encouraging. Friday morning, Seattle Mariners general manager Justin Hollander provided the update.

“He got an MRI that was reviewed by our physicians and Doctor (Keith) Meister. He also went to see Doctor Meister. The conclusion of everyone is (Brash is) diagnosed with medial elbow inflammation. He’s doing really well with the treatment, we anticipate starting a throwing program on Tuesday or Wednesday,” Hollander.

Brash was shut down after feeling a little “banged up” following a bullpen on Tuesday. Feb. 20. Since then, he has received rehab treatment with Mariners trainers. As to why the elbow became inflamed, it is hard to say.

“There wasn’t an event or anything like that,” said Hollander. “Bodies react differently. There isn’t anything that is inconsistent in his MRI with normal wear and tear of a pitcher’s elbow. The inflammation has calmed down. He feels good. He’s testing strong, so we’ll start throwing on Tuesday.”

Hollander stated the “wear and tear” seen on Brash’s MRI is consistent with what has been seen previously.

“There’s nothing, there’s no surgical procedure that’s called for right now,” he said. “There’s no PRP that we’re going to do. Our doctor and Dr. Meister feel like the best course is to continue treatment and then start throwing next week hopefully.”

All eyes will be on what happens after that throwing session.

“We know that things are going to change and evolve over time,” he said. “Right now, everybody feels good that the best thing for him to do is get back on the mound and start having to go. If he doesn’t feel good, we have to reevaluate where where this is headed and if it gets inflamed again, why is it getting inflamed again. So we’ll assess over time. Obviously was pleased with the doctors all in unanimity that he should start a throwing program after three or four more days down.”

In short, good news for now. But as always with the arms of pitchers, tomorrow could be a different story.

“Any time guys have arm issues, oftentimes people go to the worst-case scenario,” said Scott Servais. “I don’t think we are out of the woods yet by any means, but the initial report and where we are going to go with it is positive. We are going to pick up a ball soon and see where it goes from there. Good for him. And again, we will keep our fingers crossed.”

Even under the best-case scenario, it is highly unlikely Brash will be ready opening day. He needs a full spring training and the Mariners will be very careful with him as they would with Gregory Santos, who has returned to throwing. While the reports have been good with him, both Hollander and Servais noted if it takes more time than they have available in Arizona, they will take that time.

“He feels really good,” said Servais. “Again, we need to be disciplined with that. We’ve got guys, I’ve been very impressed with the guys who have come into camp. They’ve got good stuff, they’re throwing strikes. I think the more we learn about them, we’re going to be just fine.”

