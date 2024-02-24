Mariners Notebook: What M’s first spring training lineup looked like

For those who are locked into the Rogers Hornsby routine and staring out the window waiting for spring to end, wel,l today is the day as we have baseball on the field. The Seattle Mariners open Cactus League play with a game in Glendale against the White Sox at 12:05 Pacific and yes, we have a lineup.

First lineup of 2024!

J.P. Crawford, shortstop

Jorge Polanco, second base

Mitch Garver, designated hitter

Ty France, first base

Taylor Trammell, right field

Josh Rojas, third base

Seby Zavala, catcher

Cade Marlowe, center field

Nick Solak, left field

Casey Lawrence, SP P

Those who have been waiting to see that first lineup to perhaps glean a bit of insight into what the opening day lineup could look like will need to wait longer as a few regulars will be left home as the team travels to Camelback Ranch.

Most years, the Mariners open at home in Peoria with a game against the Padres and the lineup includes nearly all the projected starters who stay in the game for a couple of innings. This year, with the Padres opening the regular season in South Korea March 20-21, the schedule got juggled a bit and the Mariners find themselves on the road with some left behind.

As for games going forward this spring, Scott Servais prefers to alternate projected infield and projected outfield groups early and plans to do things a little differently with others. Where in the past it was generally one day on, one day off for the regulars, players like Cal Raleigh, Mitch Haniger and Mitch Garver will ramp up slower with more days in between early games. The extra work and wear and tear in spring is not needed.

“Spring training should be two weeks,” said Servais. “We are here for the pitchers to get them stretched out. The position players usually need only a couple of weeks.”

One other change to the spring schedule, there are fewer night games. The Mariners will play just one night game in Arizona (and one in San Diego), before the season begins. Servais prefers this as it keeps the work schedule consistent.

Seattle Mariners Notes

• It is indeed a bit disconcerting to have two of the Mariners’ back-of-the-bullpen relievers coming up with with soreness after bullpens last week, but Servais is optimistic Gregory Santos and Matt Brash will not be down for long.

“It’s so early in camp,” he pointed out. “They’re relievers. Getting them feeling better up to speed, we will see where it takes us. Santos I expect back soon, Brash as well. Just no definite timetable yet.”

• With the Mariners looking for some insurance at third base, Brian Anderson has been added on a split contract that will pay him $2 million if he makes the big league roster.

“He will get some (reps) at the corners, he’s played outfield and infield. I think it’s a good pickup for us. I’m curious to see what it looks like,” said Servais.

• It has been fun seeing former Mariners reliever and now-Mariners assistant pitching coach Danny Farquhar go about his work. He was heard yesterday breaking out of conversation to address a reliever in fluent Spanish. That jogged the memory that Farquhar’s mother is Venezuelan and he grew up speaking both languages, a valuable asset for any coach.

• Jhonathan Diaz is scheduled to start Sunday’s game against the Guardians with Luis Castillo to go on Monday in Goodyear against the Reds. None of the Mariners returning relievers are scheduled to pitch in the first 3 games.

• Today’s game vs the White Sox can be heard live on Seattle Sports at 12:05.

