Ike, Nembhard lead Gonzaga to 102-76 romp over Pacific

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Graham Ike scored 21 points, Ryan Nembhard added a double-double and Gonzaga rolled to a 102-76 victory over Pacific on Saturday night, dealing the Tigers their 13th straight loss.

Ike made all nine of his shots from the floor and added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (20-6, 10-2 West Coast Conference), who have won four in a row.

Nembhard finished with 18 points, 10 assists and five rebounds. Anton Watson sank 7 of 8 shots and scored 17. Braden Huff had 17 points and six rebounds off the bench. Nolan Hickman hit four 3-pointers and scored 16.

Nicquel Blake led the way for the Tigers (6-22, 0-13) with 20 points. Donovan Williams added 16 points.

