GONZAGA

Ike, Nembhard lead Gonzaga to 102-76 romp over Pacific

Feb 17, 2024, 9:25 PM

Ryan Nembhard of the Gonzaga Bulldogs goes to the basket against Pacific. (William Mancebo/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Graham Ike scored 21 points, Ryan Nembhard added a double-double and Gonzaga rolled to a 102-76 victory over Pacific on Saturday night, dealing the Tigers their 13th straight loss.

Gonzaga 102, Pacific 76: Box score

Ike made all nine of his shots from the floor and added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (20-6, 10-2 West Coast Conference), who have won four in a row.

Nembhard finished with 18 points, 10 assists and five rebounds. Anton Watson sank 7 of 8 shots and scored 17. Braden Huff had 17 points and six rebounds off the bench. Nolan Hickman hit four 3-pointers and scored 16.

Nicquel Blake led the way for the Tigers (6-22, 0-13) with 20 points. Donovan Williams added 16 points.

Ike, Nembhard lead Gonzaga to 102-76 romp over Pacific