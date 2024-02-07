Close
Report: Seahawks OL coach Dickerson to take same role with Browns

Feb 7, 2024, 1:49 PM

Seattle Seahawks Andy Dickerson...

Seattle Seahawks O-line coach Andy Dickerson during a 2022 game. (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

BY TOM WITHERS


The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are hiring Seattle Seahawks offensive line coach Andy Dickerson to replace Bill Callahan, who left to join his son Brian’s staff in Tennessee, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Why Brock & Salk like idea of Chip Kelly as Seattle Seahawks OC

Dickerson interviewed for the Browns’ offensive coordinator position that went to Ken Dorsey.

Dickerson previously worked for Cleveland in 2009-10 under coach Eric Mangini. He’ll be the newest addition to coach Kevin Stefanki’s staff, the person said.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team will not announce the hiring until Dickerson signs his contract.

Callahan, widely regarded as one of the NFL’s top line coaches, left after four seasons in Cleveland last week to work with his son and the Titans. The Browns agreed to let the elder Callahan out of his contract for the unique opportunity.

Dickerson will take charge of a Cleveland line that includes Pro Bowl guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller, and one that was ravaged by injuries at tackle last season.

Dickerson started in Seattle as the team’s run game coordinator and spent the past three seasons with the Seahawks, who fired coach Pete Carroll last month. He also worked as an assistant with the Los Angeles Rams.

Stefanski has overhauled his staff following a 11-6 regular season and playoff appearance.

Dorsey replaced Alex Van Pelt, who was fired after four seasons and hired last week as New England’s offensive coordinator. Van Pelt wanted a chance to call plays and is expected to do so with the Patriots.

Stefanski has not said whether he’ll hand over play-calling duties to Dorsey, who was fired by Buffalo.

Stefanski also fired running backs coach Stump Mitchell and chose not to retain tight ends coach T.C. McCartney. They’ve been replaced by Duce Staley and Tommy Rees, respectively.

