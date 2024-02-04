Close
GONZAGA

Gonzaga falls to Saint Mary’s as Mahaney scores 20

Feb 3, 2024, 10:48 PM

Gonzaga Saint Mary's Ryan Nembhard...

Ryan Nembhard of the Gonzaga Bulldogs reacts after losing to the Saint Mary's Gaels on Feb. 3, 2024. (Robert Johnson/Getty Images)

(Robert Johnson/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Aidan Mahaney scored 20 points and Saint Mary’s rallied late to beat Gonzaga 64-62 on Saturday night, upping the Gaels’ win streak to 10.

Saint Mary’s 64, Gonzaga 62: Box score

Mahaney sank 7 of 17 shots with four 3-pointers for the Gaels (18-6, 9-0 West Coast Conference), who maintained sole possession of first place with the win.

Josh Jefferson totaled 16 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season for Saint Mary’s. Mitchell Saxen had 15 points and Augustas Marciulionis scored 11.

Ryan Nembhard had 18 points on 7-for-13 shooting to lead the Bulldogs (16-6, 7-2), who saw a five-game win streak end. Anton Watson had 16 points and 10 rebounds for his seventh double-double, while Graham Ike had 12 points and 12 rebounds for his sixth.

Gonzaga had the lead for 30:22, but Jefferson’s 3-pointer capped an 8-0 run and Saint Mary’s led 60-55 with 2:37 remaining and the Gaels stayed in front from there.

