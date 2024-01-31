Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

GONZAGA

Gonzaga routs Loyola Marymount 92-58 led by Hickman’s 24

Jan 30, 2024, 10:20 PM | Updated: 10:48 pm

Gonzaga Nolan Hickman...

Nolan Hickman of the Gonzaga Bulldogs shoots against Loyola Marymount. (William Mancebo/Getty Images)

(William Mancebo/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Nolan Hickman scored a career-high 24 points and Gonzaga rolled to a 92-58 victory over Loyola Marymount on Tuesday night.

Gonzaga 92, Loyola Marymount 58: Box score

Hickman sank 10 of 14 shots with four 3-pointers, adding five assists for the Bulldogs (16-5, 7-1 West Coast Conference). Graham Ike scored 20 on 8-for-9 shooting. Ben Gregg finished with 11 points and five rebounds. Anton Watson total 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Braden Huff had 10 points and five boards off the bench.

Reserve Justice Hill had 14 points to lead the Lions (10-12, 3-5). Justin Wright had 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Alex Merkviladze and Dominick Harris added 11 points apiece, while Keli Leaupepe scored 10.

The Bulldogs led 45-29 at halftime and scored the first 12 points and 23 of the first 25 in the second half.

Gonzaga will host first-place Saint Mary’s on Saturday. LMU travels to play San Diego on Feb. 7.

UConn, Purdue atop men’s AP Top 25 while chaos ensues elsewhere

Gonzaga

top 25 SC...

Doug Feinberg

South Carolina still No. 1 in AP women’s poll as top teams stumble

South Carolina remained the clear No. 1 team in the country and No. 2 Kansas State matched its best ranking ever after a chaotic week that saw nearly half of the AP Top 25 lose at least one game.

1 day ago

ap top 25 uconn gonzaga...

Dave Skretta

UConn, Purdue atop men’s AP Top 25 while chaos ensues elsewhere

The top five of the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll remained unchanged Monday with defending national champ UConn still ahead of mighty Purdue.

1 day ago

Gonzaga Graham Ike...

The Associated Press

Ike scores 20 as Gonzaga earns 82-73 victory against Pacific

Graham Ike scored 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting, helping the Gonzaga Bulldogs defeat Pacific 82-73 on Saturday night.

3 days ago

Gonzaga Zags Mark Few...

The Associated Press

AP Poll: Gonzaga out of men’s hoops top 25 for first time since ’16

Defending champion UConn earned its first No. 1 ranking in the AP men’s college basketball poll in nearly 15 years, while Gonzaga has fallen out of the poll for the first time in eight years.

15 days ago

Gonzaga...

The Associated Press

Waters, LeDee lead San Diego State past No. 13 Gonzaga 84-74

Reese Waters scored 15 of his 22 points in the second half and San Diego State used a big second half to beat No. 13 Gonzaga 84-74.

1 month ago

UW Huskies women women's basketball Elle Ladine...

The Associated Press

AP Top 25 Hoops: UW Huskies women ranked for first time since 2017

The UW Huskies women are ranked for the first time in six years, while the Gonzaga men dropped but are still in the top 15 of the AP poll.

1 month ago

Gonzaga routs Loyola Marymount 92-58 led by Hickman’s 24