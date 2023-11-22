Close
SHANNON DRAYER

Drayer: Mariners trade Eugenio Suárez to Arizona for 2 players

Nov 22, 2023, 11:47 AM | Updated: 2:52 pm

Seattle Mariners...

Eugenio Suarez of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his solo home run on Sept. 30, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY SHANNON DRAYER


Mariners Insider, Seattle Sports

The early moves would indicate it is not going to be a quiet offseason for the Seattle Mariners.

Following the acquisition of Luis Urias last Friday afternoon, the Mariners have pulled off a trade with the Diamondbacks, sending Eugenio Suárez to the desert in return for young right-handed reliever Carlos Vargas and backup catcher Seby Zavala.

Check out the Arizona perspective of the deal

Vargas (24), a former top-30 prospect with the Guardians, debuted with the Diamondbacks in 2023. He comes to the Mariners having thrown just 4 2/3 innings in the big leagues but possesses a big fastball that touches 100 mph and promsing secondary pitches and has the chance to become a leverage arm in the bullpen.

Zavala (30), was claimed off waivers from the White Sox in September, will fill a back-up role. He grades out well defensively and has posted a 210/.275/.347 slash in parts of four seasons in the big leagues.

Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto thanked Suárez for his contributions both on and off the field in the Mariners’ press release.

“The day he walked in, he told us ‘good vibes only’ and he brought that mantra to our clubhouse and our fans, he’s truly one of kind and we’re lucky to have had him as part of our club,” Dipoto said.

With both Dipoto and Scott Servais pointing to too much swing and miss and not enough contact as areas of concern coming off last season, this is a move in that direction with Suarez sixth in baseball with a 30.8 strikeout percentage. There is plenty of production from the 2023 roster to be replaced, however.

To make room on the 40-man roster for the additons from Arizona, RHP Ryan Jensen was designated for assignment.

Watch Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy react to the news of the trade in the video below.

