GONZAGA

Huff scores 19, No. 11 Gonzaga pulls away for 86-71 win over Yale

Nov 10, 2023, 10:01 PM

Gonzaga Bulldogs Anton Watson...

Anton Watson of the Gonzaga Bulldogs reacts during a game against UCLA on March 23, 2023. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

(Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Braden Huff scored a 19 points off the bench in his collegiate debut, helping No. 11 Gonzaga pull away from Yale for an 86-71 win on Friday night.

Gonzaga 86, Yale 71: Box Score

The redshirt freshman forward sparked a big first-half run by the Zags, who fell behind by 10 points early. Huff made 7 of 10 shots and grabbed nine rebounds.

Ryan Nembhard added 16 points and seven assists for Gonzaga (1-0) in his debut after transferring from Creighton and following in the footsteps of his brother, Andrew, who played for the Zags. Nolan Hickman added 15 points and the frontcourt combo of Anton Watson and Graham Ike scored 11 apiece.

John Poulakidas led Yale (1-1) with 18 points. August Mahoney added 12 points despite shooting 2 of 11 from the field. Bez Mbeng added 10 points.

Huff checked into the game with the Zags trailing 16-6 and promptly sparked a 10-0 run with a 3-pointer from the top of the key. He scored 10 points in seven minutes in the first half and helped the Zags build a 47-42 lead at the break.

BIG PICTURE

Yale: After splitting its first two games, the projected Ivy League champion will face another WCC opponent in Loyola Marymount early next week.

Gonzaga: The Zags won by 15 points just days after losing expected starter Steele Venters for the season with a torn ACL in his right knee. Freshman Dusty Stromer started in place of Venters and scored eight points in his college debut.

UP NEXT

Yale: At Loyola Marymount on Sunday.

Gonzaga: Hosts NAIA school Eastern Oregon on Tuesday.

