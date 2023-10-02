Jim Caple, former MLB writer with Washington roots, dies at 61

Jim Caple, a former ESPN national baseball writer from Washington state, died Sunday at the age of 61.

Caple spent 17 years at ESPN and was a popular columnist for the outlet’s Page 2 website, which took a more comedic look at sports. He was an alum of the University of Washington and R.A. Long High School in Longview, Wash.

Prior to his time at ESPN, Caple wrote for the St. Paul Pioneer-Press and the Seattle Post-Intelligencer. He last wrote for The Athletic.

Caple was a periodic guest on Seattle Sports 710 AM shows in the early days of the station, and could be seen regularly in the press box at T-Mobile Park during Seattle Mariners games.

Caple’s wife, Vicki, shared the news of his passing on his Facebook account.

“My person, best friend and husband died on Sunday afternoon,” she wrote. “We all love Jim Caple so much and he loved you. Many great times, laughs and adventures with all of us with Jim. Go in peace my love.”

Caple’s nephew Christian Caple, who covers the UW Huskies for Seattle Sports and the insider website On Montlake, shared a note Monday afternoon on social media about his uncle.

Thanks to all who have reached out, and posted their own tributes, about my uncle, Jim Caple. He died last night, at 61, after battling ALS and dementia. I admired him deeply, and his mentorship meant more to me than I can say. Please keep my aunt Vicki in your thoughts. — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) October 2, 2023

Many of Jim Caple’s colleagues in baseball media have shared messages on social media in the wake of his passing, including Jayson Stark, Jerry Crasnick and Bob Nightengale.