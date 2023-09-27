Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Playoff-chasing Mariners punch back with 6-2 win over Astros

Sep 26, 2023, 10:38 PM | Updated: 11:24 pm

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: George Kirby #68 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during the first inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros celebrates his single next to Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros is tagged out at home plate by Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners strikes out against the Houston Astros during the second inning at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: Mike Ford #20 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after as he scores on a Houston Astros throwing error during the third inning aat T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: Mike Ford #20 of the Seattle Mariners scores a run during the third inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: Mike Ford #20 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates a run during the third inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: Eugenio Suarez #28 celebrates a run scored by Mike Ford #20 of the Seattle Mariners during the third inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: Julio Rodriguez #44 celebrates a run with Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners during the third inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: Josh Rojas #4 of the Seattle Mariners lines out against the Houston Astros during the third inning at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: Julio Rodriguez #44 celebrates a run with Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners during the third inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: Manager Scott Servais #9 fist bumps George Kirby #68 of the Seattle Mariners during the first inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners scores a run during the third inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: Josh Rojas #4 of the Seattle Mariners tags Jeremy Pena #3 of the Houston Astros out at second base during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: George Kirby #68 of the Seattle Mariners reacts during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: Cristian Javier #53 of the Houston Astros reacts during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: Josh Rojas #4 of the Seattle Mariners steals second base against Jeremy Pena #3 of the Houston Astros during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: Josh Rojas #4 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after stealing second base against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: Josh Rojas #4 and Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrate runs during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after striking out during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners makes a leaping catch for an out against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners crashes into the outfield wall after making a leaping catch for an out against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners reaches third base during the fifth inning against Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates a run during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: Josh Rojas #4 of the Seattle Mariners scores a run during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after striking out during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: Julio Rodriguez #44 celebrates with Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners after Hernandez crashed into the outfield wall and made a leaping catch for an out against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners hits a single during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners hits a two-run RBI single during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros breaks his bat during the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after his singleduring the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: Yainer Diaz #21 of the Houston Astros scores a run during the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: Matt Brash #47 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after a strikeout during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his solo home run during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his solo home run during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his solo home run with Matt Brash #47during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: Cal Raleigh #29 and Andres Munoz #75 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates their 6-2 win against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after his throw for an out during the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners makes a leaping throw during the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: Julio Rodriguez #44 celebrates with Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners after Hernandez crashed into the outfield wall and made a leaping catch for an out against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — George Kirby embraced the situation facing the Seattle Mariners. It wasn’t a must-win for their playoff hopes. But it was close.

“I love it. Big games, I always want the ball. I love pitching against the Astros and it fires you up a little more,” Kirby said.

Seattle Mariners 6, Houston Astros 2: Box score

Kirby escaped an early bases loaded jam to throw six shutout innings, Seattle took advantage of three Houston errors, and the Mariners snapped a four-game losing streak with a 6-2 win over the Astros on Tuesday night.

Seattle pulled within a half-game of Houston for the final wild card spot in the American League and trails Toronto by two games after the Blue Jays lost at home to the Yankees. The Mariners also gained a game on Texas in the AL West after the Rangers lost to the Angels.

MLB Standings: Division | Wild card

“It really makes it interesting tomorrow night and that’s the way it’s going to be down the stretch here,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “We’ve got to come out tomorrow with the same kind of fire in our belly, because it was there today.”

Houston didn’t help its cause matching a season-high with the three errors, two of which directly led to runs. Jose Altuve’s errant relay throw in the third inning allowed Mike Ford to score. In the fifth, Kyle Tucker’s throw from right field skipped away from third baseman Alex Bregman and into the Houston dugout allowing Julio Rodríguez to score.

“We didn’t play real well tonight. Kind of threw the ball around and then we didn’t back up the bases a couple times, so we didn’t play well tonight,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said.

Seattle also got a sacrifice fly from Rodríguez, and RBI singles from Cal Raleigh and Teoscar Hernández as the Mariners played with a lead for the first time in nearly a week. During its four-game losing streak, Seattle held the lead for only one half-inning.

Ty France homered for the first time since Aug. 15 with a solo shot in the eighth.

But Kirby (12-10) was the story for Seattle on a night the Mariners needed their young righty at his best.

“When you have the lead and you have George on the mound you feel really comfortable,” Hernández said.

Kirby allowed five hits and struck out four, but it was his escape act in the first inning that set the tone. Houston loaded the bases with one out, but Altuve was thrown out at home on José Abreu’s grounder and Yainer Diaz grounded out to shortstop J.P. Crawford to end the threat.

From there, Kirby cruised. He retired 13 straight before Jeremy Peña’s one-out single in the fifth. Peña was quickly retired after Raleigh threw out his 12th steal attempt in the month of September. Raleigh has caught 24 runners trying to steal this season, most in the majors.

Kirby has won his last two starts after a rough start to September.

“You just got to keep trusting your stuff and I’m not going to stray away from keep attacking the zone,” Kirby said. “I did a really good job of that tonight and sometimes you get rewarded for it.”

Houston starter Cristian Javier (9-5) didn’t make it through the fifth inning. Javier had to throw 34 pitches to get through the third inning and was lifted in the fifth after a single by Josh Rojas and a walk to Rodríguez.

Reliever Rafael Montero didn’t fare better, allowing all four batters he faced to reach. Raleigh’s single scored Rojas and Tucker’s throwing error let Rodríguez jog home. Raleigh scored on Hernández’s single.

Hernández also had a spectacular catch, running into the wall in right field to rob Bregman of extra bases.

Houston threatened in the seventh inning and Jon Singleton’s sacrifice fly with the bases loaded scored one run. But Matt Brash struck out Altuve and got a ground ball from Bregman to end the inning.

SCARY MOMENT

There was an unexpected moment of anxiousness for Kirby in the sixth inning after a foul ball hit into the stands behind the third base dugout was thrown back by a fan and grazed the pitcher. Kirby was looking toward home plate and asking for a new ball from the umpire.

The ball rolled over to first baseman Ty France, who threw it out of play.

“It was an impressive throw. I’ll give him that,” Kirby said. “But, you know, what the heck?”

The fan was quickly identified by stadium officials and escorted from their seat.

UP NEXT

Astros: LH Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.39) has struck out 10 batters in two of his past three starts but lost both of those outings. Valdez gave up six earned runs in 5 1/3 innings in his last start against Kansas City.

Mariners: RHP Bryce Miller (8-6, 4.17) makes what could be his final start of the regular season. Miller has lost his last two decisions and Seattle has lost the last four games Miller has started. Miller was tagged for six runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings in his last start against Texas.

ESPN’s Passan: Seattle Mariners brass ‘needs to recognize’ Rangers’ path to success

Team: mariners
204
First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Tuesday, September 26 @ 6:40 pm Astros' Cristian Javier RHP vs. Mariners' George Kirby RHP

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Light Rain then Showers And Thunderstorms
High 60° | Low 52°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Scott Servais Luis Castillo...

Brent Stecker

ESPN’s Passan: Mariners brass ‘needs to recognize’ Rangers’ path to success

ESPN's Jeff Passan on the Texas Rangers passing the Seattle Mariners: "What that says is that ownership needs to recognize this and go out and make bold moves."

10 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Eugenio Suárez...

The Associated Press

Verlander silences Mariners as Astros win key series opener 5-1

Justin Verlander took a shutout into the ninth inning, and the Houston Astros created some cushion in the AL playoff chase with a 5-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Monday night.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Luis Castillo...

Brent Stecker

Video: Seattle Mariners Breakdown — Can M’s rebound to make playoffs?

Bob Stelton of Seattle Sports' Wyman and Bob answers five big questions about the Seattle Mariners going into their huge final homestand.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners...

Brent Stecker

Seattle Mariners postseason tickets to go on sale this week

The Seattle Mariners announced on sale and presale details Monday morning for potential 2023 MLB postseason games.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Jarred Kelenic...

The Associated Press

Seattle Mariners comeback falls short in 9-8 loss as Texas sweeps

Marcus Semien homered twice, Corey Seager had a go-ahead, two-run shot and the Texas Rangers held on to beat the Seattle Mariners 9-8 on Sunday to finish a three-game sweep in a crucial AL West series.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners...

The Associated Press

Rangers get 7 scoreless from Montgomery in 2-0 win over Mariners

Jordan Montgomery pitched seven scoreless innings, Jonah Heim drove in a run and the AL West-leading Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 2-0.

3 days ago

Playoff-chasing Mariners punch back with 6-2 win over Astros