The Seattle Seahawks will be down a few notable players this Sunday when they take on the Detroit Lions.

Rost: What to know as Seattle Seahawks look to rebound in Detroit

As expected, Seattle will be without its two starting tackles. Right tackle Abraham Lucas was placed on injured reserve this week while left tackle Charles Cross was ruled out on Friday due to his toe injury.

On defense, the Seahawks ruled out two more players for Sunday in safety Jamal Adams and rookie defensive lineman Mike Morris.

Adams didn’t play last week due to a quad injury he suffered in Week 1 of last season. He returned to practice this week in a limited capacity, but head coach Pete Carroll hinted to Steve Raible Friday morning on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM that Adams was unlikely to play.

Morris, meanwhile, did play last week, but didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday due to a shoulder injury. It’s worth noting that Morris had a procedure done on his shoulder during the offseason, which caused him to miss some time.

The Seahawks also listed two defenders as questionable in edge rusher Boye Mafe and inside linebacker Devin Bush.

Mafe (knee) started for Seattle last week against the Los Angeles Rams and made five tackles, including a tackle for loss. He played more than half of the Seahawks’ defensive snaps.

Bush (shoulder) served as Seattle’s third inside linebacker last week, playing behind Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks. Bush played 26% of the Seahawks’ defensive snaps.

Some good news for the Seahawks on the injury front is that rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon has no injury designation and is set to make his NFL debut.

Witherspoon, the No. 5 overall pick in this year’s draft, didn’t play last week or in the preseason due to a hamstring injury. He saw time at both outside cornerback and nickel corner for Seattle during practices this offseason.

As for the Lions, they’ll be without cornerbacks Khalil Dorsey (illness) and Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring) and defensive end Josh Paschal (knee). Starting left tackle Taylor Decker (ankle) is also unlikely to play. He’s officially listed as doubtful.

The Seahawks and Lions kick off at 10 a.m. Pacific on Sunday, Sept. 17. The game will air live on Seattle Sports and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, with pregame coverage beginning at 7 a.m.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Huard: What’s a realistic expectation for new Seahawks OT Jason Peters?

• Rost: Is Seahawks’ biggest concern offense or defense right now?

• Salk: Blaming Pete already? Seahawks coach’s style has tradeoffs

• Bumpus: What should Seahawks do to fix issues on defense?

• Video: Wyman’s Football 101 – Where Seahawks’ pass D went wrong

• Carroll on Seattle Seahawks’ rough opener: ‘We gotta get our act together’

Follow @TheBGustafson